Adonai Mitchell was a different recruiting story for Georgia in the 2021 cycle. DawgNation hasn’t heard or written one quite like this before.

The Texas native played his senior season in the fall of 2019 in Tennessee and then reclassified to the 2021 cycle.

It meant he did not play football in the fall of 2020. He used that time to train his body and his mind for his first year of college football as a midyear enrollee at UGA in January. He was at one time committed to Ole Miss but opted to head further east in the SEC to play for Georgia.

Mitchell has good size and flashes a lot of athleticism on his senior tape. Especially given his 6-foot-3 frame. He rates on the 247Sports composite as the nation’s No. 64 WR and No. 382 overall prospect for the 2021 cycle.

He takes the term “early graduate” to a whole new level in the class, but he was also a silent de-commitment from Ole Miss at the time he chose the Bulldogs last July. He had backed off that pledge to the Rebels but it was not publicized at all.

That’s why his recruiting decision should not be seen as a true flip from Ole Miss to UGA.

“You have to have a winning mindset that you know that they’re going to be a playoff contender (when you go to Georgia),” Mitchell told the Tennessean on his decision day back on July 12, 2020. “You know you aren’t settling for less.”

It also might be seen as news to the daily DawgNation reader that Mitchell played QB when he started out his senior year in Tennessee. He was forced under center because of an injury to the starting QB for his Cane Ridge High School team.

Mitchell finished his 2020 season with 28 catches for 417 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He also had 203 yards on the ground with another four scores.

What Terrence Edwards likes about Adonai Mitchell

DawgNation’s film room series has previously featured the evaluations of former All-American and 2002 second-round NFL draft pick Jon Stinchmob. The next wave this week will feature the breakdowns of another all-time Georgia great in Terrence Edwards.

Edwards owns all the prime A1A beachfront real estate in the Georgia record books for a receiver. The former “Mr. Football” out of Washington County is the career record holder in catches (204), yards (3,093) and touchdowns (30) from 1999-2002.

He’s not just the longevity ‘Dawg either. Edwards also holds the school records for most receiving yards and touchdowns (11) in a single season. It also garners him the distinction of being the only 1,000-yard receiver in Bulldog history with his 1,004-yard effort in 2002.

The most productive WR in Georgia football history broke down what he sees in Adonai Mitchell for DawgNation. We’ll start with a pretty big name drop.

Edwards compared what he saw on Mitchell’s film to NFL Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson. Jefferson just finished a historic first year in which he set the NFL rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards.

“After evaluating his film, he to me looks just like Justin Jefferson of LSU coming out of high school and we all know Jordan Jefferson wasn’t a highly-recruited prospect coming out of high school. He was maybe a 2 or a 3-star and you see what he is doing now in the NFL.”

What made him say that?

“One thing I notice about Adonai is he’s very twitchy to be 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds,” Edwards said. “He runs routes. When you talk about being able to drop your weight and for a big receiver he is able to drop his weight and get in and out of breaks.

Check out the video embedded above and below for a few of his takes on the following:

How well does he high point the ball?

What does Edwards think of Mitchell’s hands and the way he runs his routes?

Where does he see him lining up at receiver? Is he an “X” or a “Z” or a slot receiver?

How does he create separation without being the classic blazing-fast wideout?

What is his biggest asset right now as a receiver?

Does he fit the Todd Monken system?

What does he bring that is unique to Cortez Hankton’s receiver room?



