Meaningful. Speechless. Those were the words talented 6-foot-3 rising junior cornerback AJ Harris used to describe the Georgia offer he picked up on Wednesday.

It was a curious piece of news on several levels.

We have clearly reached the point in Kirby Smart’s time as the Georgia head coach when middle schoolers who went to his football camps are now becoming targeted and offered prospects.

There is a strong connection between Harris and a current UGA commit in his class.

Harris showed remarkable appreciation for the offer from UGA. It is now his pinnet tweet on his Twitter page.

Big cornerback. Athleticism. Excels on special teams and in the classroom. Harris has a profile that checks a lot of the most important boxes for the UGA staff.

This is also a very motivated athlete working hard every day to reach his potential. Harris is currently working with Olivier Davis III training as a DB and with Triple H Tackling Academy to work on that part of his game.

Harris has had a busy month picking up name-brand offers from the likes of Oklahoma and Penn State, but he was clearly moved by the UGA offer.

“This offer means A LOT,” he told DawgNation in a text message reply. “I’ve been attending the UGA camp since the seventh grade. This is definitely a dream come true and a blessing. All Glory to God because I’m nothing without but I LOVE this offer and it’s so MEANINGFUL.”

New defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae extended the offer. He will be recruited as a defensive back.

“They told me I earned it and keep training as I have no offers which I already do,” he added. “I will just keep it going. They said I’ve very long and have a chance to take it all the way after an INT. They know I will be college-ready from day one because I train with the best in Oliver Davis.”

Harris now wants to visit as a prospect. Not a camper. That’s the next step. He currently feels like he wants to make his commitment after his junior season. That is if everything matches up with what he looking for in his ideal college program.

AJ Harris: The strong Pearce Spurlin III connection at work

Pearce Spurlin III, the talented 2023 Georgia commit in his own right, was also at those camps. Those two go back and have what both deem to be a “brothers” type of relationship.

Spurlin is an interesting case study here. He’s already clocking in the man and cell phone message hours to be a lead anchor ambassador recruit much like notables like Richard LeCounte III, Kearis Jackson, Carson Beck, Kelee Ringo and Brock Vandagriff have been for previous cycles.

He’s been to more Georgia games since he’s been alive than maybe 90 percent of the folks who read DawgNation every day. Spurlin wants to go down as one of the greatest recruiting class builders in Bulldog history.

Yet the athletic 6-foot-6 flex end and high-flyer on the basketball court has a distinct formula that he is looking for with “his guys” he wants to come to Georgia to play with him in the 2023 class.

The uber-talented player will not be enough. He wants to find prospects that love Georgia the way that he does.

“We need guys who love the school,” Spurlin told DawgNation. “Not the name.”

Harris fits that description in his book. What happens if he winds up signing with Georgia?

“It would be huge,” Spurlin said. “There aren’t many people in the country who are that good at DB and can also change the game on special teams like he can and he is almost 6-foot-3 and 190 [pounds] and that is giant for a sophomore in high school.”

These two aren’t just Kirby Smart camp kids anymore. Far from it. Spurlin is getting closer to being 6 feet, 7 inches in his own right as every few months tick by.

Spurlin wanted to see Harris get that UGA offer.

“That meant a lot to me because he and I have practically grown up together since about 7th grade through football,” Spurlin said. “I remember at the Kirby Smart Camp we talked about how we were going to play together. He and I were the top players at the camp and went 1-on-1 every time. We have gone through camps like “FBU” together.”

He even shared the latest Harris film with the Georgia staff. Now, he’s set on a path to try his best to help Harris want to choose the red and black, too.

“I just got off the phone with him earlier today and we were just talking about this is God’s power and we are really turning our dreams into a reality.”

Check out the sophomore highlight films for both Harris and Spurlin below.



Spurlin had 45 catches for 707 yards and six scores in seven games in 2020.



