AJ Harris: Guided by faith, the elite 2023 CB prospect won’t slow play his decision

AJ Harris-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
AJ Harris. That's a big name for know for UGA recruiting. In any class cycle.
@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry adds to the buzz on 2023 CB prospect A.J. Harris after his showstopping performance at the Under Armour All-American Atlanta camp this past Sunday. 

There is an urge to open this AJ Harris piece by talking about his jewelry. There are two chains to identify in his story. This Harris guy really is different.

UGA News