AJ Harris: Guided by faith, the elite 2023 CB prospect won’t slow play his decision
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry adds to the buzz on 2023 CB prospect A.J. Harris after his showstopping performance at the Under Armour All-American Atlanta camp this past Sunday.
There is an urge to open this AJ Harris piece by talking about his jewelry. There are two chains to identify in his story. This Harris guy really is different.
UGA News
- Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver
- Georgia football podcast: 4-star RB Branson Robinson raves about UGA in recent interview
- Dawgs in the Draft: What to know about former Georgia MLB Monty Rice
- Georgia football Final 4 spring takeaways, what’s next for JT Daniels, Bulldogs
- Offensive line — not cornerback — is the biggest concern for Georgia entering Clemson opener