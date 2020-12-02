Nyland Green ranks as one of the top remaining targets for Georgia in its 2021 recruiting class.

The nation’s No. 5 CB and No. 69 overall recruit (247Sports Composite rankings) has been through stretches where it seemed like Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee were the teams with the momentum in his recruitment.

Green has always played his cards pretty close, but there was always been the talk of each of those schools currently being the vogue team for different stretches of his process. Sometimes at different times.

The world will know the final outcome soon. Green tweeted out on Wednesday afternoon he had come to his decision, was shutting down his recruitment and had settled on a decision date.

My recruitment is now CLOSED God has shown me my home so save the date I will be committing December 8th WILL NOT BE TAKING ANY INTERVIEWS OR ANSWERING ANY QUESTIONS LEADING UP TO MY DAY THANK YOU ALL GOD BLESS🙏🏽❗️ — Nyland Green (@NylandGreen) December 2, 2020

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback prospect ranks even higher with his pure 247Sports rating. 247Sports rates him as the nation’s No. 2 CB prospect and the No. 19 overall prospect for 2021.

It appears this will be quite a taxing upcoming decision on Green.

This coin flip is going to tell me where I’m going because this is to hard — Nyland Green (@NylandGreen) December 2, 2020

Green is a flashy and productive player with ball skills, length and athleticism. He’s known for pregame handfuls of Skittles and a backflip as his Newton team busts through the sign during its pregame entrance. He plays both sides of the ball as a receiver and a kick returner.

It will come as a surprise to many, but Green has also served at length as the long snapper for Newton on punts. He will snap the ball and routinely be the first Ram down the field to cover those punts, too.

He’s also established a tradition of carrying a Chucky doll from the “Child’s Play” franchise along with him for games, too. Green does that before every game.

Green is important to this year’s class because the Bulldogs could lose up to five of their veteran defensive backs off the 2020 roster. Seniors DJ Daniel, Richard LeCounte III and Mark Webb Jr. are allowed to return based on the “bonus” COVID-19 year granted by the NCAA for players this season.

It is not likely to expect any of them to return, but Daniel and Webb might be able to return. LeCounte has a much more legitimate early-round NFL outlook.

There is also a strong chance that draft-eligible juniors Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes Jr. will also not be back for the 2021 season.

A collection of a few of his senior highlights appears below.

