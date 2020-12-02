All-American DB Nyland Green settles on a big upcoming decision day

The nation’s No. 5 CB and No. 69 overall recruit (247Sports Composite rankings) has been through stretches where it seemed like Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee were the teams with the momentum in his recruitment.

Nyland Green ranks as one of the top remaining targets for Georgia in its 2021 recruiting class.

Green has always played his cards pretty close, but there was always been the talk of each of those schools currently being the vogue team for different stretches of his process. Sometimes at different times.

The world will know the final outcome soon. Green tweeted out on Wednesday afternoon he had come to his decision, was shutting down his recruitment and had settled on a decision date.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback prospect ranks even higher with his pure 247Sports rating. 247Sports rates him as the nation’s No. 2 CB prospect and the No. 19 overall prospect for 2021.

It appears this will be quite a taxing upcoming decision on Green.

Green is a flashy and productive player with ball skills, length and athleticism. He’s known for pregame handfuls of Skittles and a backflip as his Newton team busts through the sign during its pregame entrance. He plays both sides of the ball as a receiver and a kick returner.

It will come as a surprise to many, but Green has also served at length as the long snapper for Newton on punts. He will snap the ball and routinely be the first Ram down the field to cover those punts, too.