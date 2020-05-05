Amarius Mims: How the 2021 commits turned an edit into 5-star OT Appreciation Day
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about an edit that the Georgia Bulldog commitments in the 2021 class distributed on Tuesday across social media. The subject? 5-star OT Amarius Mims.
This blog post is about a simple edit meant to catch the attention of Class of 2021 recruit Amarius Mims.
The rising senior for Bleckley County High School in Middle Georgia isn’t just any recruit.
Brock Vandagriff, the 5-star QB commit in the class, has now dubbed 5-star Amarius Mims “Mims Monsta” of all things. The first read here is to get a sense of this blog post in its entirety. It is about an edit.
Or better yet the story of an edit.
Those that might be thinking of a smarmy “Slow news day” thought to bubble up certainly have a good reason. But maybe hit the pause button on that thought for a moment.
This edit, as it zoomed across the like and retweet buttons, was something different here. Even for the mighty Georgia recruiting machine and its clever digital artists, too.
To begin with, it is very clever. It depicts the 6-foot-7.5 inch tackle in his Sunday best. It draws to mind a secret service agent. The theme here is protection. Mims hogs the center of the visual.
As far as past history goes, we haven’t seen this sort of “5-star Appreciation” done before on social media. Especially not by the Georgia commitments.
Mims, at the point of publication here, has yet to even tweet it out himself.
He’s rated as the nation’s No. 2 OT and the No. 6 overall prospect for 2021 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
It certainly appears here that the 2021 Georgia commitments are even higher on him that that.
