Amarius Mims: How the 2021 commits turned an edit into 5-star OT Appreciation Day

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about an edit that the Georgia Bulldog commitments in the 2021 class distributed on Tuesday across social media. The subject? 5-star OT Amarius Mims. This blog post is about a simple edit meant to catch the attention of Class of 2021 recruit Amarius Mims. The rising senior for Bleckley County High School in Middle Georgia isn’t just any recruit.

Brock Vandagriff, the 5-star QB commit in the class, has now dubbed 5-star Amarius Mims “Mims Monsta” of all things. The first read here is to get a sense of this blog post in its entirety. It is about an edit. Or better yet the story of an edit.

Those that might be thinking of a smarmy “Slow news day” thought to bubble up certainly have a good reason. But maybe hit the pause button on that thought for a moment. This edit, as it zoomed across the like and retweet buttons, was something different here. Even for the mighty Georgia recruiting machine and its clever digital artists, too. To begin with, it is very clever. It depicts the 6-foot-7.5 inch tackle in his Sunday best. It draws to mind a secret service agent. The theme here is protection. Mims hogs the center of the visual.