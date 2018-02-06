Who is Antoine Green? 5 things to know about the Georgia WR target

Green’s recruitment has been all over the map, quite literally. He committed to Florida State last July, but de-committed in December. Since then, he has taken official visits to Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio State. Predictions Tuesday had him trending toward the Tar Heels, though the Bulldogs are in need of more receivers in their class and had Green in for an official visit on Jan. 19. Green has 31 major-college offers, so he’ll end up somewhere.

Antoine Green is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver from Rockledge, Fla. Rockledge is a small bedroom community near Cocoa Beach and the Atlantic Ocean, just east of Orlando. The 4-star Green is listed as the No. 61 overall prospect in Florida, the No. 58 receiver in the nation and the 348th overall prospect in America, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Georgia hopes to land him on Wednesday.

Green will sign a national letter of intent with the school of his choice during a ceremony scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rockledge High School auditorium in Rockledge, Fla.

3. High school career

Green had 413 yards receiving and 2 touchdown catches on what was known as a run-oriented team. Green also had 2 rushing touchdowns for Rockledge, which finished 7-4 and lost in the second round of the state playoffs.

4. Bet you didn’t know

Green was one of six recruits who de-committed from Florida State in the days following Jimbo Fisher’s announcement that he was leaving the Seminoles to take the coaching job at Texas A&M. Green received his official offer from Florida State at Fisher’s camp last June, and Green committed on July 4.

5. How might the Bulldogs use him

If the Bulldogs are going to throw the ball more over the next couple of seasons, as most expect they will, they will need more receivers. Georgia returns 11 off its 2017 squad and signed only one in the early period in Kearis Jackson. Physically, Green fits the bill more of what the Bulldogs are looking for and needing to recoup with the graduation of Javon Wims, the ultimate high-leaping, possession receiver.