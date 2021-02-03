Bear Alexander: When you know this 5-star’s story, you’ll be proud of him

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about all things Bear Alexander as Texas 5-star junior DT Keithian “Bear” Alexander is set to make his decision on the National Signing Day for the 2021 class on Feb. 3. His government name is Keithian Alexander, but everyone calls him “Big Bear” Alexander.

Those make it seem possible there is a chance to see “5-star Georgia Bulldog commit” as a way to describe Alexander, too. Can that happen? It would take some black belt recruiting to pull a 5-star gem out of Texas 11 months in advance. He plans to enroll early in January of 2022. DawgNation spoke to Alexander last October and November regarding his story and his thoughts on UGA. He was already quite fond of the Bulldogs and that coaching staff in Athens. He said then he wanted to take as long as he possibly could to make a commitment during his process. These high-pressure recruiting decisions are wildly unpredictable and yet also at the same time a beautiful mess. It is because of their captivating unpredictability. As these things are prone to do, Alexander reversed course on being a last-minute college commitment at an All-American Game.

“With the window being so short literally 11 months [I] just decided to shut it down early and find a home,” Alexander told DawgNation this week. His recruiting story will be in the spotlight tomorrow. Does he stay home and play for one of those impressive flagship Texas schools? Alabama? Oklahoma? Or is there a chance he becomes a Bulldog? It will be fun to watch unfold. But as we are prone to do with this space, we are also charged with sharing a major UGA target’s best story. That always comes before any college decision. Bear Alexander: The first things to know here Let’s start with a tweet. It is a more revealing tweet than his commitment date announcement.

