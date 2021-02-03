BREAKING: 5-star junior DT Big Bear Alexander has made his decision

Big Bear Alexander has said exactly what he was looking for in regard to his future college decision. “Whoever can develop their players and compete and just win on the field,” Alexander told DawgNation in November. “Just get the best out of their guys on and off the field and who cares about you in your life after football, too.”

RELATED: When you know the real story on 5-star Bear Alexander, you will be proud. Georgia was able to beat out intense recruiting from the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M for his services, among others. Alexander becomes the second elite DT prospect in the 2022 class at Georgia. His decision brings the tally of commitments in that cycle up to eight for the Bulldogs. He’s the first out-of-state prospect in the class. With this decision, the Bulldogs rise from No. 3 to the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports Team Composite national recruiting rankings for 2022. Georgia’s score with its eight commitments (181.61) now only trails Ohio State. The Buckeyes have a trio of 5-star recruits among their 10 pledges and a score of 225.91. “Big Bear” ranks as the nation’s No. 9 DT and the No. 140 overall recruit for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite but that slot is likely due for a significant rating bump after evaluation of Alexander’s dominating junior year for Class 5A Texas state champion Ryan High. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

The first time Big Bear Alexander impressed Georgia The Georgia football program’s reputation has always stood out to Alexander. He was asked back in November what was the best thing he liked about UGA. He said a lot of positive things about Dan Lanning, Tray Scott and Kirby Smart. Yet his strongest comments centered on the program as a whole. “The defense,” he said back in November. “The consistency in going out there every week and getting after it and getting better. You can tell how well-coached they are on the field improving each week.” Big Bear Alexander drove from Texas to Georgia for his first on-campus visit. That was back in the summer of 2019. While he worked out, he was quickly elevated to the top D-line group with the biggest 2020 prospects that Georgia was evaluating for that class. Alexander had one of the top showings at that camp. That’s to be expected from a young man who was already 305 pounds and shaving when he was in middle school.

The fact that he was showing out as a 2022 prospect mixed in with other 2020 and 2021 high-level targets wasn’t the most impressive thing there. It was what Google Maps tells us. It is an approximate 920-mile and 13-hour drive from Ryan High School in Denton Texas to the Butts-Mehre Building on the UGA campus. Alexander wasn’t sure how long that drive actually was. All he knows is that he hopped out of the car and started to work out for the Bulldogs. “I don’t remember the camp but I actually went to Georgia and worked out for those guys on the staff,” Alexander said. “They saw what I could do and they were impressed. We had to drive how many hours like? I don’t know. What’s Texas from Georgia? Maybe six hours maybe? We drove from Texas to Georgia.” Go ahead and insert your favorite “Does a bear stretch in the woods before it chases down its prey?” thought bubble into your consumption of this story here. “After sitting in the car for that long they were impressed with me getting out and working my butt off,” Alexander said. “They said I was one of the hardest workers at the camp. Georgia says that for me that’s always been a thing to remember for them.”

