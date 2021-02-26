Big Bear Alexander: The 5 best things he said in his 1-on-1 DawgNation interview

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry recaps a memorable DawgNation conversation with All-American DT commitment Big Bear Alexander from his live 1-on-1 interview on DawgNation’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting program. DawgNation had a feeling the 1-on-1 interview with Keithian “The Big Bear” Alexander was going to provide some quality content this week.

It went beyond that. There was a time when everyone in the live chat filled the comments with bear emojiis to thank for him taking the time for the interview. The visit also included his pledge to wear No. 99 at Georgia and honor that number and everything in between. “The Big Bear” ranks as the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect for 2022 on Rivals.com. He rates as the No. 8 DT and the No. 86 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He committed to Georgia on the National Signing Day for the 2021 class this month. While DawgNation was able to share his wide-ranging story of overcoming the obstacles in his life, it was the free-flowing conversation with Alexander that made for such a memorable program. Alexander had a forest of interesting comments during his 37-minute segment, but DawgNation keyed in on five very intriguing moments that stood out in one of the best “DawgNation Conversations” we’ve done so far. You should make the time for those 37 minutes. Trust us on this. Here’s the conversation below.

Those trials included seeing a cousin lost to violence. Another immediate family member was affected by a drug addiction which required constant supervision. He said he was able to right himself thanks to reconnecting to his Christian faith and the mentorship and influence of a man he now calls his Dad. That’s Tony Jones. He’s a coach and a high school math teacher out in Texas. “I can’t describe it,” Alexander said when asked to describe how Jones has changed his life. “He’s changed it a lot. When he first came around, he saw that I was doing a lot of fast living. I grew up a little bit before my time.” “He saw that. He recognized that. He was able to pull me in.” Alexander wants to be a teacher when his football days are over. It doesn’t matter how long that career goes. He will finish up his degree at UGA. “I anticipate being a teacher,” Alexander said. “If football doesn’t work out, I will be at someone’s high school pouring into kids like I was poured into.”

DawgNation will detail the Alexander-Jones relationship in a forthcoming story. It will be the next piece we publish about the young man who endeared himself to many of the Georgia faithful on this week’s broadcast. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Big Bear Alexander: The best play he’s made so far This one reflects the full worth of the young man that Georgia has accepted a verbal scholarship commitment from out of the state of Texas. The question was: What’s the best play you’ve made? “I took my man and I pushed him at least four to five yards back,” he said at the 23:05 time stamp of the interview. “My defensive end, Michael Gee, is a kid with no offers. A kid that just loves to be around the program and hunt. He made the sack. That was the Longview game. I think he had three or four sacks. They named me the ‘MVP’ and that was the biggest game of my breakout year but I’d say that was my favorite play.” “It was the play that I didn’t make, but a play that I assisted in.”

