Branson Robinson: Nation’s No. 1 RB breaks down his deep connection to UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This is the first in-depth DawgNation feature on a very talented Class of 2022 RB in Branson Robinson out of Mississippi. There is a great deal for DawgNation to learn about 5-star Mississippi tailback Branson Robinson. The Intel cup pretty much runneth over here.

Imagine going to a concert again and seeing Grammy winners on multiple stages. Or a show with 12 dueling pianos. That’s the way this read is going to go. There are a great many things that will capture one’s attention on Mr. Robinson: The 1,197 yards and 15 TDs in eight games in 2020. He averaged 9.7 yards per attempt.

The physical marvels on his HUDL page are a little outdated, but still freakish. Robinson reports a “wow” superfecta of a 620-pound squat, a 400-pound bench, a 40-inch vertical leap and a 4.49 time in the 40.

The other two metrics aren’t bad either: It is an 11.2 in the 100 meters and a 4.19 pro agility drill.

Georgia leads and has been “the consistent number one school” since the last game of his junior year

There is a link to Nick Chubb, but also Zamir “Zeus” White and a body-transforming inspiration from college football legend Herschel Walker.

Robinson and his teammates have noticed there are many connections to UGA. They even see it as a sign about where he should play college ball. That covers all those “RBU” names to the Germantown variant of the Georgia “Power G” and the cardinal red and black colors.

Robinson still won’t turn 17 until March 17. When you see the highlights, the mind won’t really allow the observer to process the notion it is a 16-year-old kid rolling all over the field.

Let’s applaud Rivals.com for being the first in the industry to rate Robinson as the nation’s No. 1 RB for the class of 2022 and as a 5-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite rates him as the nation’s No. 7 RB and at No. 102 overall. That will climb.

His older brother, Bralon, is a sprinter at Alcorn State. He was just named a second-team All-American after the national indoor championships this weekend in Arkansas. He’s seven years older but can clock a 6.6 in the 60 meters at 175 pounds. It is a lot to digest, but save a lot of room here. Let’s really get it going with some telling comments from his coach. They serve as the roadmap for all things Branson Robinson. There is something about talking to a down-home coach like Germantown’s Tim Shramek that is good for the soul. He kept it all so very simple. “Such a great kid from a great family,” Shramek said. “When folks call about him just about the best compliment I can give him or anybody is if he grew up, got a job and moved next door to me then I’d be a happy man to have him as my neighbor.” “And I don’t know if we can say that about everybody we run into.”

Robinson is a “freak” in the weight room and just naturally strong. “You’ve got all these kids who specialize and say I have got to do this and can’t do that,” Shramek said. “Because that’s not my main sport and then you’ve got a kid like Branson.” The state champion powerlifter was getting ready for a meet. So he was lifting heavy on a Tuesday. It meant three sets of three “heavy” weights that day. He squatted heavy with his three sets of three at 90 percent or so. “Then he eased into the locker room and sat down and changed clothes and went down on the field during the track meet and stretched,” Shramek said. “Relaxed a little bit. Then got up and won the 100 and the 200 meters.” Try to Google a list of 16-year-olds in America who can squat three sets of three at 525 pounds AND then win the 100 and 200 in a track meet the same day. That search looks something like what appears flush to the right here.

“I want to leave a legacy,” he said. “I want people to talk about me for years to come after I’m done playing. I want to leave a legacy for my future kids. To let them know what hard work can do for people and let them see the results it shows.” He had no interest or offers prior to the 2020 season. He played in just two games in an injury-riddled 2019. Robinson said he will probably always play with a chip off his shoulder like that. It will still mean he has everything to prove. “When he gets off the bus, he always plays like he is mad about something,” Shramek said. It is a little more calculated than that. “When I run the football I’m looking to dish out pain,” Branson Robinson said. “Especially on the first couple of runs. I want to set the tone. Once you get in their heads and keep hitting them like that, well come around the fourth quarter they don’t want to hit you anymore.” “I’m an angry runner. When the seams open up, I do look for the seams to open up. But if somebody is in my way trying to stop me from seeing that seam, then I am looking to dish out violence to them.”

