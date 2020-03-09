Braxton Hicks: The uncommon yet fitting name of a future Georgia Bulldog

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details a preferred walk-on to Georgia in the 2020 class. Braxton Hicks will have a name that mothers and fathers might know about, but maybe not recruiting fans. The mothers of DawgNation might have the best grasp of this story right from the start. Maybe those recent doting Dads will, too. Or the fathers who paid close attention during their pregnancies.

Let’s begin by stating Braxton Hicks is a preferred walk-on for the 2020 class for Georgia. He hails from Rabun County. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver was an All-State player this past season. This is about the time where those DawgNation moms should say: Did I really just read Braxton Hicks? Hicks caught 183 passes for 3,490 yards and 46 touchdowns in his Rabun County career. Those big plays went for 19.1 yards per catch. He was also a standout defensive back for his Wildcats.

And his name really is Braxton Hicks. That’s no typo. No play on words. His mother, DeAnna Hicks, politely assures DawgNation it was no ploy meant “to get everybody tickled” as she eloquently put it. Rabun County coach Jaybo Shaw “gets tickled” when that subject of his name too. Most do.

“I didn’t know about it,” Shaw said. “I didn’t know about it until he was probably like a junior and I think the Fox 5 crew said something and I was like ‘what’ with that?” Shaw’s reaction to that on-air quip was the common one. “My wife had to tell me,” Shaw said. Hicks first started raising eyebrows when he began to show up making big plays on local Atlanta sportscasts. DeAnna Hicks thinks Ken Rodriguez of Fox5 Atlanta was the first. It was after a big touchdown against White County. “At that point Braxton thought his name was cool,” Wayne Hicks said. “Up to that point, he was like ‘Dad why did Mom name me this?’ with all of that. He thinks it is a fun name now because he has gotten a little popularity off of it.” He gets it.