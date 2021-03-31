BREAKING: 2022 Australian punter Brett Thorson commits to UGA
DawgNation might want to change the name of its popular daily blog to G’Day UGA. At least for a day. That’s because the Bulldogs picked up a commitment on Wednesday from Australian punter Brett Thorson.
Thorson will be on full scholarship. He also becomes a member of the class of 2022.
UGA News
- Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver
- Georgia football podcast: 4-star RB Branson Robinson raves about UGA in recent interview
- Dawgs in the Draft: What to know about former Georgia MLB Monty Rice
- Georgia football Final 4 spring takeaways, what’s next for JT Daniels, Bulldogs
- Offensive line — not cornerback — is the biggest concern for Georgia entering Clemson opener