BREAKING: 2022 Australian punter Brett Thorson commits to UGA

Australian punter Brett Thorson has committed to UGA.
DawgNation might want to change the name of its popular daily blog to G’Day UGA. At least for a day. That’s because the Bulldogs picked up a commitment on Wednesday from Australian punter Brett Thorson.

Thorson will be on full scholarship. He also becomes a member of the class of 2022.

