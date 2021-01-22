BREAKING: 3-star junior LB Donovan Westmoreland commits to Georgia

He will play with the same “G” logo on his gear in Athens. That shiny red helmet will be different here, though.

Georgia added a piece to its 2022 recruiting class at high noon at a definite position of need. Griffin High 3-star OLB Donovan Westmoreland made his commitment to play for the Bulldogs.

“Even though I wasn’t at the school it felt like I was there and it felt wonderful. Another reason why I think UGA is a great fit for me [is] because UGA had some top edge rushers going into the league and I want to be a part of that list.”

This is a young man brought in to get to the football and affect the passer. That is quite clear from watching his page below.

Check out his junior highlight for Griffin High below.

What is Georgia getting here in Westmoreland? Ryan Andrews, the defensive coordinator at Griffin High School, shared his scouting report.

“Extremely high ceiling,” Andrews said. “This was his first year playing the position and he accumulated 12 sacks and 84 tackles. As he continues to develop his pass rush, he has a chance to play on Sundays. His first step is unbelievable. Quick hands. Does a great job at the point of attack against the run.”