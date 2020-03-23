BREAKING: 4-star DE Jonathan Jefferson has made his college decision

It is worth noting that all four of those committees reside in the state of Georgia. He’s listed as a DE on all the recruiting services, but don’t expect that to hold. Jefferson has grown to 270 pounds since those totals were updated on his prospect pages. He was a very trim 245 pounds going back to August of 2018. His body has just kept developing. Douglas County head coach Johnny White told DawgNation on Monday morning that he’s expected to be a defensive tackle at the college level. White said Jefferson will also line up at defensive tackle for Douglas County for the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder still ranks as the nation’s No. 11 strong-side DE and the nation’s No. 143 overall prospect for the 2021 class on the 247Sports Composite ratings. White says that Jefferson is already academically qualified to play at Georgia and that his recruitment is over. He’s not the type of young man who will waffle or still play the game as a committed recruit. He also said that Jefferson will enroll early at UGA in January of 2021.

What’s something you won’t find on all the early posts about Jefferson? He told DawgNation years ago that his father was a former heavyweight boxer. Jefferson’s father actually fought for the heavyweight title during his time as a professional boxer. His father, Derrick Jefferson, fought Wladimir Klitschko for the WBO heavyweight championship of the world. BoxRec.com lists his professional record at 28-4-1 as a heavyweight boxer. Wikipedia lists that date as March 24, 2001. Klitschko won that bout by a TKO in the second round. It was almost the exact same day his father fought for the title. “That mindset carries over with Jonathan,” White said. “He’s always been hard-nosed and a worker.” That’s quite an interesting pedigree for a future Bulldog. Jefferson will be quite an athletic interior lineman at UGA. That’s easy to see after looking at all the clips of him playing receiver for Douglas County on his junior highlight tape.