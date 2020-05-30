BREAKING: Elite OL Dylan Fairchild has made his college decision

Dylan Fairchild is a state heavyweight wrestling champion and an All-American football player out of West Forsyth High School in Georgia. Needless to say, he is a priority target for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He was so well-regarded by Matt Luke, that the new Georgia line coach wanted to make sure he offered him in person earlier this year.

When Fairchild told DawgNation this week he was ready to make his college decision, he spoke with a conviction and a purpose we rarely hear from a recruit. Especially when the nation's No. 2 OG and the No. 40 overall prospect (247Sports) for the class of 2021 never saw himself committing this early.

Fairchild just knows. He makes a very telling case. “It was always Georgia and Auburn,” Fairchild said. “I think it was those two. Those were the closest but I think that Georgia was there. I think I was sitting there and I don’t think I had that two hour or three-hour conversation with other schools like I did with coach Matt Luke and coach [Kirby Smart] to get to know each other.” “To get to really really know each other. The more I am around Coach Luke and I see his style and the way he coaches and takes care of his kids, the more I have grown closer with him. We’ve built a very good bond.” The 4-star prospect becomes the ninth public commitment of the 2021 recruiting class in Athens. That moves the Bulldogs up to the nation’s No. 12 class for 2021 on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. “Georgia is going to be the best of both worlds for me,” he said. “Even with football, I am picking a school that even without football I would want to go to. You never know what could happen. This football life could end in one moment. I think I’m going to go to a place where I’m going to be happy with football and I am going to be happy with school, too.” “I think Georgia is really the best of both worlds. I think all the pieces of a national championship are falling right into Georgia’s hands. I want to be a part of that and do something special over there. I think that me and a few other guys have that same mindset. I’m just ready to go.”

“I’ve been talking with Brock [Vandagriff] and Micah Morris and a few other guys and we are all in with this. We are ready to be a part of something really special at Georgia.” Dylan Fairchild is one committed recruit He actually knew he wanted to be a Bulldog before he got the hat that he wore on his commitment day. He told DawgNation he finally made up his mind about Georgia about two weeks ago. The West Forsyth rising senior called the Georgia staff at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. That was a private chat and he made his commitment. He then joined DawgNation for a special recruiting announcement on its Facebook and YouTube social channels. When Fairchild sent out his tweet letting the world know he was a Bulldog, he was live with DawgNation. “If I were to do this without the whole coronavirus thing going around I would go see the Georgia coaches and do it in person,” Fairchild said. “I just wanted to give them that respect and still call them. Person to person. Just tell them I was 100 percent with this and ready to go. I’m ready to get to work already.”