BREAKING: Elite OLB prospect Elijah Jeudy has made his college decision

Elijah Jeudy celebrates his birthday today. He will ironically honor the occasion by bestowing a gift on the Georgia Bulldog defense. The 4-star OLB from Northeast High (Philadelphia, Pa.) committed to UGA off a live feed from his Instagram account. He becomes the seventh commitment of the 2021 class for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs bested Texas A&M for this talented edge defender.

“My heart is pounding,” Jeudy said on the feed prior to his decision. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound rising senior chose Georgia with a flurry of late interest sparked by a January offer and a quick trip to check out Georgia prior to the NCAA dead period for on-campus recruiting and the shelter-in-place COVID-19 restrictions which came down in mid-March. Georgia is getting a good dual-role defender for its defense with this class. Jeudy’s frame and elite production on film identifies a prospect who can play the run and rush the passer without really having to sell out to be adept at either discipline.

Jeudy will be a “Jack” outside linebacker in the Georgia defense. Why Georgia? Check out a sampling of his quotes regarding a pivotal first visit for the future “Wolfpack” member of the Bulldog defense. They will help identify what the biggest “pros” were for Georgia in the chase to add Jeudy to the 2021 class. “I’ll be able to practice while the starters are practicing. I will practice and I wouldn’t be sitting on the sideline doing nothing or just watching the first-team and the older guys.”

“I will be able to pay the sport I love and still be able to get a very good education.”

“I will still be able to be close to home, too.”

“There wasn’t really any ‘cons’ here for Georgia.”

Jeudy said the staff sees him dropping back and putting his hand in the dirt. He already has an idea of what he likes best about the chance to play at Georgia. The keyword there is play. "It is the way they do things with the rotations," he said earlier this year. "The way they get their guys in the game and keep them coming in fresh playing a lot of guys and then it is the way they treat their players. They treat their players like they are one of their own. Like their sons." He actually told the Georgia staff that he was coming the day after he dropped his final five schools bacon April 8. That was a silent commitment before he released his decision publicly on his social feeds on his birthday.