BREAKING: Georgia adds Lovasea Carroll as the first RB commit of its 2021 class

It seems like all of this “Stay Home” stuff has been doing a number on the Georgia football recruiting class. Georgia picked up a homegrown commitment on Wednesday in Micah Morris. Lovasea Carroll was definitely paying attention. He committed to Georgia the very next day. The Warren County resident plays his football for boarding school power IMG Academy in Florida, but he has grown up in Georgia. Warrenton is just north of the Augusta area. It is an approximate 65-mile drive for his folks to see him use his blistering speed in the backfield at Georgia.

The former South Carolina commitment had 57 carries for 571 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 for IMG Academy. He had 143 carries for 1446 yards and 19 scores playing for Warren County in 2018. He’s averaged 10 yards per carry across both of his last two seasons. It was interesting to see Carroll plans to still take all five of his official visits from that commitment tweet.