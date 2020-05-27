BREAKING: Georgia football adds an anchor 2022 commit in CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

Marquis Groves-Killebrew told DawgNation earlier that this month that he felt like he was a No. 1 priority for the 2022 class for the Georgia Bulldogs. That now seems very fitting. Groves-Killebrew committed to Georgia on Wednesday evening. It means that the former No. 1 priority is now the No. 1 commitment for UGA in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Want to get quickly up to speed on the newest Georgia commit? Here you go: He will list the following members of his family as current or former professional football players. NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith (he is a cousin on his father’s side)

Former Texas LB Robert Killebrew (his uncle won a national title with the Longhorns)

NFL WR DeVante Parker (the former first-round pick is a cousin on his mother’s side) “I’ve got a whole bunch of athletes in my family,” he said.