BREAKING: Georgia football adds an anchor 2022 commit in CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
Marquis Groves-Killebrew told DawgNation earlier that this month that he felt like he was a No. 1 priority for the 2022 class for the Georgia Bulldogs.
That now seems very fitting.
Groves-Killebrew committed to Georgia on Wednesday evening. It means that the former No. 1 priority is now the No. 1 commitment for UGA in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Want to get quickly up to speed on the newest Georgia commit? Here you go:
He will list the following members of his family as current or former professional football players.
- NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith (he is a cousin on his father’s side)
- Former Texas LB Robert Killebrew (his uncle won a national title with the Longhorns)
- NFL WR DeVante Parker (the former first-round pick is a cousin on his mother’s side)
“I’ve got a whole bunch of athletes in my family,” he said.
“The recruiters see me as somebody they can move all over the secondary,” Groves-Killebrew said. “Mainly as a guy who can play everywhere.”
What does he like best about the Bulldogs right now?
“I would say the atmosphere really,” Groves-Killebrew said. “Everything really. I really love Georgia for real. That’s one of my top schools.”
Georgia offered him after a game last season.
“They offered me like a week after I played Marietta High School,” Groves-Killebrew said. “I played against Marietta and I gave up zero catches. Do you know Arik Gilbert? I guarded him the whole game and I gave up zero catches against him that night.”
That impressed Georgia. As it should.
It looks like the Bulldogs can still pull an elite recruit out of Gwinnett County after all. Groves-Killebrew recently transferred to Brookwood from Grayson High School.
“I like the location there with Georgia,” he said earlier this month. “It is right up the street for me. I live on Athens Highway. So Georgia is right there for me.”
DAWGNATION RECRUITING
(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Who is Chaz Chambliss? Carrollton staff shares the goods on the new Bulldog commit
- BREAKING: Chaz Chambliss commits to Georgia football
- Taking a deep dive at how well Georgia has been recruiting Metro Atlanta of late
- Elite 2022 defensive athlete Daniel Martin already has a “family” feel at UGA
- HEDGES: The rival national programs between UGA and another No. 1 class
- Brock Bowers: Nation’s No. 3 TE knows what he needs to do before his college decision
- De’Jahn Warren: The “nugget” for the nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect with UGA
- Elite cornerback Marquise Groves-Killebrew is a “No. 1 priority” for 2022
- Decrypting that recent tweet from 5-star LB Smael Mondon Jr.
- Prince Kollie: The ILB target who had 1,085 yards as a receiver in 2019
- Lovasea Carroll: DawgNation goes one-on-one with the 2021 RB commit
- Dylan Fairchild: Elite O-line target includes UGA among his top six schools
- What exactly are these virtual recruiting visits like right now?