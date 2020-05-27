Marquis Groves-Killebrew-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
It was another big day for the Bulldogs on the commitment front.

BREAKING: Georgia football adds an anchor 2022 commit in CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

Marquis Groves-Killebrew told DawgNation earlier that this month that he felt like he was a No. 1 priority for the 2022 class for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

That now seems very fitting.

Groves-Killebrew committed to Georgia on Wednesday evening. It means that the former No. 1 priority is  now the No. 1 commitment for UGA in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Want to get quickly up to speed on the newest Georgia commit? Here you go:

He will list the following members of his family as current or former professional football players.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith (he is a cousin on his father’s side)
  • Former Texas LB Robert Killebrew (his uncle won a national title with the Longhorns)
  • NFL WR DeVante Parker (the former first-round pick is a cousin on his mother’s side)

“I’ve got a whole bunch of athletes in my family,” he said.

Marquis Groves-Killebrew just likes the vibe he has seen so far during his trips to UGA. The All-American CB prospect is now the first public commit of the 2022 class at Georgia.

“The recruiters see me as somebody they can move all over the secondary,” Groves-Killebrew said. “Mainly as a guy who can play everywhere.”

What does he like best about the Bulldogs right now?

“I would say the atmosphere really,” Groves-Killebrew said. “Everything really. I really love Georgia for real. That’s one of my top schools.”

Georgia offered him after a game last season.

“They offered me like a week after I played Marietta High School,” Groves-Killebrew said. “I played against Marietta and I gave up zero catches. Do you know Arik Gilbert? I guarded him the whole game and I gave up zero catches against him that night.”

That impressed Georgia. As it should.

It looks like the Bulldogs can still pull an elite recruit out of Gwinnett County after all. Groves-Killebrew recently transferred to Brookwood from Grayson High School.

“I like the location there with Georgia,” he said earlier this month. “It is right up the street for me. I live on Athens Highway. So Georgia is right there for me.”

