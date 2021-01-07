Seven Cloud has to feel like he’s on cloud nine today. The impressive 6-foot-4, 305-pound sophomore defensive line prospect committed to join Georgia’s 2023 class via his social media account.

He was just ready.

“I feel like UGA will help me get to the next level,” he told DawgNation shortly after he released that tweet.

He has a go-to answer to the natural question about his unique name.

“I get asked this a million times,” he told DawgNation. “So my parent always said seven is the number of completion. I’m the seventh child so they thought they were done having kids after me.”

Cloud actually still has a younger brother, though. That’s the way things like that can go.

DawgNation was told that Cloud committed to Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott today before he shared that news on his social media account.

“He told me that he fell like this is the best spot for him to go to the next level and learn from Tray Scott and play with elite guys,” his trainer Evan Mann of Pass Rush University told DawgNation.

What’s the most athletic thing that Mann has seen him do?

“Work his hands and flips his hips,” Mann said. “He’s very efficient.”

While watching him in person against Newton High this past fall, he certainly stood out. Cloud didn’t start the game, but he made a load of plays when he did.

Cloud, who plays for McEachern High School in Cobb County, now becomes the third member of the 2023 class in Athens. He will project to be a highly-athletic disruptive force for Scott’s room in the years to come.

He also had reported an offer from Tennessee.

Cloud doesn’t have any official ratings on the recruiting services at this time. That should quickly change. Check out some of his recent film below.

Seven Cloud ( @_Sevencloud ) is a hot name in the ‘23 class for DL has offers from UGA,Tennesse & ECU more are on the way 6’4 305 @Bigtanktv @RecruitGeorgia @elitefootballac pic.twitter.com/tOrX2k65tv — PassRushUniversity (@UofPassRush) November 20, 2020

Seven Cloud. Love the name. Georgia apparently loves his game, too. The impressive 2023 DT from McEachern picks up the big in-state offer. https://t.co/qdMMztKte4 — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) November 15, 2020

I’ve been raving about this Seven Cloud guy (@_Sevencloud) since he was an 8th grader. He is now a 10th grader playing JV and Varsity @McEachernFtball @UofPassRush @Mansell247 @jeffsentell @ChadSimmons_ This is action from a few weeks ago! Watch how well #98 flys around the field pic.twitter.com/XG62t9NlsG — Junior Baker NLR (@SouthernSwagg4) October 5, 2020