BREAKING: Impressive 2023 DT Seven Cloud commits to UGA

Seven Cloud has to feel like he’s on cloud nine today. The impressive 6-foot-4, 305-pound sophomore defensive line prospect committed to join Georgia’s 2023 class via his social media account.

“I feel like UGA will help me get to the next level,” he told DawgNation shortly after he released that tweet.

He has a go-to answer to the natural question about his unique name.

“I get asked this a million times,” he told DawgNation. “So my parent always said seven is the number of completion. I’m the seventh child so they thought they were done having kids after me.”

Cloud actually still has a younger brother, though. That’s the way things like that can go.

DawgNation was told that Cloud committed to Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott today before he shared that news on his social media account.

“He told me that he fell like this is the best spot for him to go to the next level and learn from Tray Scott and play with elite guys,” his trainer Evan Mann of Pass Rush University told DawgNation.