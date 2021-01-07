BREAKING: Impressive 2023 DT Seven Cloud commits to UGA
Seven Cloud has to feel like he’s on cloud nine today. The impressive 6-foot-4, 305-pound sophomore defensive line prospect committed to join Georgia’s 2023 class via his social media account.
He was just ready.
“I feel like UGA will help me get to the next level,” he told DawgNation shortly after he released that tweet.
He has a go-to answer to the natural question about his unique name.
“I get asked this a million times,” he told DawgNation. “So my parent always said seven is the number of completion. I’m the seventh child so they thought they were done having kids after me.”
Cloud actually still has a younger brother, though. That’s the way things like that can go.
DawgNation was told that Cloud committed to Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott today before he shared that news on his social media account.
“He told me that he fell like this is the best spot for him to go to the next level and learn from Tray Scott and play with elite guys,” his trainer Evan Mann of Pass Rush University told DawgNation.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- What it already means to Brock Vandagriff to be a Georgia Bulldog
- Brock Vandagriff: A pair of key “Building Brock” stories about the 5-star UGA signee
- Travis Hunter: Electric 5-star is the state’s top junior but firmly committed to FSU
- The medical report on Brock Vandagriff and his torn PCL sounds very promising
- Brock Vandagriff: How he overcame a serious knee injury to be a state champion
- DawgNation conversation: Checking in with former Georgia QB Jake Fromm
- Priority 2021 All-American DB target Terrion Arnold shares current decision outlook
- 5-star LB signee Xavian Sorey Jr. details why the 2021 class needs Terrion Arnold
- 2022 commit CJ Washington found a novel way to say how committed he is to the G
- Elite 2022 defensive target Daniel Martin still touts that “home” feeling about UGA
- WATCH: Georgia signee Brock Vandagriff breaks down his team’s 50-3 semifinal win
- 5-star signee Brock Vandagriff leads Prince Avenue Christian to the state title game
- SIGNING DAY: 5-star LB Xavian Sorey Jr. chooses UGA
- SIGNING DAY: Brock Vandagriff is officially a Georgia Bulldog
- SIGNING DAY: Senior commitment David Daniel is now a Bulldog
- Mykel Williams: Nation’s No. 5 junior DT shares how Georgia caught his eye
UGA News
- Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver
- Georgia football podcast: 4-star RB Branson Robinson raves about UGA in recent interview
- Dawgs in the Draft: What to know about former Georgia MLB Monty Rice
- Georgia football Final 4 spring takeaways, what’s next for JT Daniels, Bulldogs
- Offensive line — not cornerback — is the biggest concern for Georgia entering Clemson opener