BREAKING: In-state DT prospect Marlin Dean has de-committed from Georgia
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive tackle had committed to Georgia back during the basketball season. He told DawgNation he told the staff he was coming on the night the Bulldogs faced Florida on the hardwood.
He knew he was going up there for that unofficial visit to see the Bulldogs play basketball to commit to Georgia.
RELATED: Marlin Dean made sure the night Georgia lost to Florida in hoops wasn’t a total loss
Now, he’s no longer so certain. Dean’s decision now drops the Bulldogs down to 10 commitments for the 2021 cycle. He had been the only commitment with a 3-star ranking for Georgia so far in 2021.
He will now reopen his recruitment. It will certainly be harder to do that during the global pandemic.
When he chose the Bulldogs, he did so a day after sharing a top 11. The next day, he committed to UGA. When he did, he said that Tennessee came in second behind the Bulldogs. Penn State was actually the third school on his mind after those SEC East rivals.
Douglas County senior Jonathan Jefferson is now the only interior defensive line commitment for Georgia in the 2021 class at this time. The Bulldogs are still pursuing several defensive tackle prospects in the 2021 class, including South Carolina 4-star DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, 4-star Auburn DT commitment Lee Hunter and 5-star Louisiana DT Maason Smith.
It will be especially tough for the Bulldogs to pry Smith away from the home state LSU Tigers, but that hasn’t stopped the staff from giving it its best efforts up to this point.
