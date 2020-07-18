BREAKING: In-state DT prospect Marlin Dean has de-committed from Georgia

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive tackle had committed to Georgia back during the basketball season. He told DawgNation he told the staff he was coming on the night the Bulldogs faced Florida on the hardwood.

Now, he’s no longer so certain. Dean’s decision now drops the Bulldogs down to 10 commitments for the 2021 cycle. He had been the only commitment with a 3-star ranking for Georgia so far in 2021.

He will now reopen his recruitment. It will certainly be harder to do that during the global pandemic.

When he chose the Bulldogs, he did so a day after sharing a top 11. The next day, he committed to UGA. When he did, he said that Tennessee came in second behind the Bulldogs. Penn State was actually the third school on his mind after those SEC East rivals.