BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 CB Tony Grimes has made his commitment

Tony Grimes announced his college decision live on several streaming national platforms on Tuesday evening. “I’ve come a long way and this is what I have been dreaming for,” Grimes said on a live stream with CBS Sports. “I’ve worked hard for this and the time is here. Thank you. I will be taking my talents to the University of North Carolina.” The nation’s No. 1 CB prospect chose North Carolina from a field of four finalists at a commitment party from Virginia. Those hats on the table did include the University of Georgia.

Grimes called North Carolina’s Mack Brown “an unbelievable head coach” while nothing his track record so far with players that he did not recruit to the program. “I trust him, my family trusts him and we are going to win the natty,” he said on that live stream with CBS. He said the decision came to him earlier this month.

“The last three months have been interesting but I found out that I wanted to UNC about three weeks ago,” Grimes also said on a live broadcast announcing his commitment. The Tar Heels were able to lean on the long-standing and local relationship established by defensive backs coach Dre’ Bly. Bly was from the same Virginia Beach area as Grimes. He went on to become a two-time All-American at North Carolina and then spent 11 years in the NFL. He told Grimes that he could put the nation’s No. 1 CB prospect and the nation’s No. 7 overall recruit on that same path. That was the pitch and Grimes felt good about that. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback chose the Tar Heels from a field of finalists which included Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Grimes becomes the 17th commitment and the highest-rated pledge for the Tar Heels in 2021. That moves Mack Brown’s program up to the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class for this cycle on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Georgia recruited Grimes very hard here. Even to the point prioritizing him just as much as any target in the 2021 class. UPDATED: It must be noted that the 5-star CB now plans to take a summer course and graduate early. He plans to be on the North Carolina roster this fall. Grimes had 40-plus scholarship offers. He also had a nearly 10-minute commitment video with Rivals.com. The nation’s No. 1 CB prospect (247Sports Composite) announced his top 4 schools on Father’s Day. He also announced he would be moving up his commitment some five months from a previously-planned December 1, 2020 date. The 5-star recruit was able to take just one visit to Georgia earlier this year before National Signing Day for the 2020 class back in February.