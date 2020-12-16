BREAKING: Nation’s No. 3 OLB Xavian Sorey Jr. has made his college decision

GRACEVILLE, Fla. – Xavian Sorey Jr. had to be the most-watched early signing day ceremony decision of the day for DawgNation. His choice came down to Alabama, Florida and Georgia. While some of the members of the 2021 class at Georgia had expressed some confidence in him becoming a Bulldog earlier this fall, they weren’t sure leading up to his big decision Wednesday from hometown high school program.

Sorey grew up playing for Graceville High but then transferred to national powerhouse IMG Academy for his senior season. While he was there, he got to know Georgia RB commit Lovasea’ Carroll quite well. Sorey was also on the same high school team with 3-star Georgia DT commitment Marlin Dean this fall, too. Well, that trio is going to get really accustomed to playing together now. The impressive all-around LB prospect who caught a lot of eyes very early this year for his breakaway dunks on the basketball court chose to sign with Georgia on Wednesday. Carroll didn’t really know what he had planned to do. “I don’t know where his head at to be honest,” Carroll said earlier this week. “We talk about it and he hasn’t told me anything. But you know I’m always putting them ‘Dawgs in his head. I told him wherever he go I’m going to respect that decision and wish the best for him.”

What will he bring to Georgia? “He would be the missing piece to the class what don’t don’t he bring on [to a team] on the field,” Carroll said. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior becomes the 21st member of the recruiting class in Athens. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 3 OLB and No. 27 overall recruit (247Sports Composite) from the 2021 class. His isolated 247Sports rating is even loftier. That standalone rating from the service pegs him as a 5-star and as the nation’s No. 1 OLB for 2021. That makes for an impressive haul for Georgia at the LB spot. Georgia 5-star commitment Smael Mondon Jr. is rated as the nation’s No. 2 OLB for 247Sports. Both future Bulldogs have the ability to play at either ILB or OLB for Kirby Smart’s program in Athens. Sorey played for IMG Academy his fall but returned to his small school roots for his ceremony. Graceville saw one of its football players commit to an SEC school for the first time since 1998. The only other previous big-time signee was Neal Anderson to Florida in 1982.

Sorey performed well for IMG Academy this fall after coming back from an injury. He had surgery back in June of 2020 to repair a stress fracture in his foot. It was a unique story for Sorey. He was a Class 1A football player earlier in his high school career that came to play for the national boarding school powerhouse. But before he got on the field, he had to bounce back from that injury. The Ascenders went unbeaten for the first time in their history and took on a nationally-rated schedule. They will lay claim to the mythical national high school championship for the 2020 season. Check out the junior year highlights for Sorey below.

