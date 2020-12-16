Donovan Edwards was a must-get for Georgia to supercharge the offensive replenishments for its 2021 recruiting class. The 4-star RB has all the potential to be a three-down chains mover and big-play weapon for Todd Monken’s offense.

Edwards, who rates as the nation’s No. 4 RB on the 247Sports Composite, has that rare ability where he can be a big-play delivery device in any college offense. He can run between the tackles, outside the tackles, flash that home run ability and be just as deadly schemed up in space on linebackers and safeties as a true receiving threat.

But he can also do those same things for Jim Harbaugh’s offense in Michigan, too. The West Bloomfield High (West Bloomfield, Mich.) senior standout has decided to do just that.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior made his college decision to stay at home and play for his home state Wolverines on Wednesday. Edwards shared his decision via a live steam on CBS Sports HQ this afternoon.

The popular “Crystal Ball” feature on 247Sports had a clean sweep of 100 percent predictions for the Wolverines today and those forecasts were not cloudy.

Georgia’s pitch, led by ace recruiter and running backs coach Dell McGee, had been on his mind for quite some time. Edwards picked up his offer from UGA way back in July of 2019.

Edwards and his diverse skill set would have been a great compliment to mesh with 4-star RB signee Lovasea’ Carroll in this class, but it was not to be.

While some recruits had to take a blind guess as to what their potential fit would be among their top schools, he was able to get up to Athens this winter before the pandemic halted on-campus visits across the nation.

He was actually able to visit UGA twice as a recruit.

As it turns out, Michigan was his first reported scholarship offer in April of 2018. It appears those ties just ran too deep for Georgia to bring him down South.

Edwards flashed his ability in a game when he scored six touchdowns in one half last month.

He had settled on a final seven earlier this fall which included Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State. His senior season was halted in mid-November due to the COVID-19 precautions in place at this time in Michigan.

They are set to resume in January, but he will not be available to finish his senior season as he is an early enrollee. That said, Edwards was still able to put together a remarkable senior year despite not getting in a full season.

He is able to show his wares at quarterback, running back and receiver in the embedded senior reel below. It is that type of all-around versatility that made him such a wanted member of the 2021 class in Athens.

His pure 247Sports rating places him as the nation’s No. 2 RB prospect for this cycle.