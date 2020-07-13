BREAKING: Tennessee WR Adonai Mitchell has made his college decision

It was hinted at and teased on Sunday night, but it finally became a reality on Monday. Adonai Mitchell, a 3-year WR from Tennessee, officially flipped his Ole Miss commitment to Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder was originally from Texas but moved to Tennessee for his final seasons of high school football. Mitchell ranks as the nation’s No. 61 WR prospect and the No. 371 overall recruit for 2021 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He initially chose Ole Miss back in April over a top 5 which included the likes of Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

Mitchell becomes the 11th commitment for the Bulldogs in the 2021 cycle. This decision now moves UGA up to No. 13 nationally for the 2021 cycle in the 247Sports Composite ratings. Mitchell’s flip was initially reported by the Tennesseean on Sunday, but he made no mention of it across his social media. There was no “Go Dawgs” from the Kirby Smart Twitter account or a retweet from Georgia receivers coach Cortez Hankton. That all changed on Monday afternoon.

Why was it Georgia? He was quoted by the Tennessean on Sunday night. “You have to have a winning mindset that you know that they’re going to be a playoff contender (when you go to Georgia),” Mitchell told Tom Kreager. “You know you aren’t settling for less.” He told the Tennessean that he planned to enroll early in January of 2021. The 3-star also becomes the first WR recruit for the Bulldogs in the 2021 cycle. That comes after the program signed perhaps its deepest class of wide receiver recruits with five new charges for Hankton’s room in 2020. Check out the senior year film from 2019 from Mitchell below. In what should certainly be seen as a plus, he played both quarterback and receiver for his Cane Ridge High School team. His profile on his HUDL prospect page also credits Mitchell with 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash. According to Kreager, he had 28 catches for 417 yards and five touchdowns in his only season at Cane Ridge last fall.