Brock Bowers news adds to complicated early enrollee big picture at UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry shares the news All-American TE Brock Bowers has rampd up his enrollment timeline at UGA and takes a good look at the early enrollee picture for the 2021 class. Brock Bowers wanted to have a final high school experience. His football season had shifted to the spring and he wanted to play for Napa High School just one time.

The novel coronavirus and the state of things in his home state California just weren’t going to budge. As a result, the All-American tight end prospect with the stellar grade-point average well north of the 4.0 scale has decided to graduate early. “Yes, I will be enrolling early,” Bowers told DawgNation on Monday night. RELATED: Check out the decision day timeline for early signing day on DawgNation That means he’ll be in Athens in January. He listed some very good reasons. There is still some uncertainty, even with the progress of vaccine deployment, what high school football will still look like in California this spring. “All the stuff going on our here with COVID-19 and I’m not really staying for anything,” Bowers said. “Because of the season being really late. [I”m] also jus ready to start out there, too.” The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from California will be a matchup problem for UGA in Todd Monken’s offense with his 4.5 speed, vast athleticism and great strength. He had a 4.33 GPA in the classroom heading into the fall semester. He is the son of a teacher, after all.

He turned 14 of his 39 catches into TDs in 2019. He averaged 28 yards per catch and has caught 21 touchdowns over his last two varsity seasons. Bowers played tight end, running back, wide receiver, linebacker and punt returner for his team as a junior. He totaled up 355 rushing yards, including a pair of 100-yard games on the ground. He wrapped up 25 stops, eight tackles for losses and a sack at OLB. There was that season-opening game last fall in which he reeled in eight catches for 91 yards and two scores. He also had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in that contest. Check out his junior film. Bowers now adds to a tight fit for UGA trying to cram a record-number of its initial counters for the 2021 cycle into this cycle under the 85-man NCAA scholarship mandate. The complications for this cycle include the extra year the NCAA will allow seniors who wish to return and also the early entry NFL draft-eligible juniors on the team.

It isn’t the easiest equation for this month aiming to shoehorn such a big chunk of this 2021 class under the 85-person student-athlete cap. Here’s the listing of the 16 Georgia 2021 commits who have expressed their plans to enroll early: 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff

5-star OT Amarius Mims

5-star LB Smael Mondon, Jr.

4-star TE Brock Bowers

4-star RB Lovasea Carroll

4-star OLB Chaz Chambliss

4-star DB David Daniel

4-star DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

4-star CB Nyland Green

4-star OL Micah Morris

4-star DL Jonathan Jefferson

4-star CB De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren (JUCO)

3-star DB Javon Bullard

3-star DT Marlin Dean

3-star WR Adonai Mitchell

3-star WR Jackson Meeks It is far easier to list the 2021 Georgia commitments or targets who do not plan to enroll early. 4-star OL Dylan Fairchild (COMMIT)

4-star CB Kamari Lassiter (COMMIT)

4-star ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (COMMIT)

4-star DB Terrion Arnold (TARGET)

3-star OL Jared Wilson (COMMIT

0-star WR/ATH Jimmy Horn, Jr. (TARGET) That previously-listed number certainly also has the potential to rise higher than 16. DawgNation sure hopes the decisions made public on the first day of the early signing period this Wednesday make that a reality. Here’s the list of big-name targets who could push the figure up to 20 midyear enrollees. 5-star DT Maason Smith (Georgia or LSU)

5-star DE Korey Foreman (Potential EE will choose between Arizona State, Clemson, USC and UGA)

4-star LB Donovan Edwards (Georgia, Michigan or Notre Dame)

4-star LB Xavian Sorey, Jr. (Alabama, Florida or Georgia) No matter what happens this week, the Bulldogs are set to enroll a record number of midyear graduates into the program. Check out the listing of early enrollee Bulldogs over the years. 2020: 6

2019: 14

2018: 9

2017: 6

2016: 6

2015: 8

2014: 1

2013: 13

2012: 3

2011: 2

2010: 1

2009: 3

2008: 5

2007: 6

2006: 6

2005: 0

2004: 3

2003: 0

2002: 4

2001: 0

2000: 0

1999: 2

1998: 2

1980-1997*: 4

*-No records are readily available for the 1981 class and midyear enrollees. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Early signing day: De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren update The news on Bowers was pretty interesting, but not quite as celebratory or even affirming as the tweet that De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren shared on Tuesday morning. There had been some legit talk of wavering between Jackson State and Penn State for the Maryland native. It looks like the Pennsylvania JUCO product put those to rest with this “Coming Home” edit on Tuesday. If you don’t know the backstory on Warren, I’d encourage you to read it on DawgNation. That young man has been over the river and through the woods to get to big-time college football on Wednesday when he signs with Georgia. The nation’s No. 1 JUCO cornerback prospect will be 21 when he’s at Georgia next year and he has some pristine film. If Georgia sees any combination of one of Tyson Campbell or Eric Stokes move on, then I think he’s the very likely starter at cornerback for the 2021 opener against Clemson.

