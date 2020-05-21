Brock Bowers: Nation’s No. 3 TE knows what he’d like to do before his decision
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details a very recent conversation with 4-star Georgia tight end target Brock Bowers out in California.
If the NCAA decided today to green light on-campus recruiting visits again for the 2021 recruiting class, the nation’s No. 3 TE prospect where he would go.
Brock Bowers does want to check out the University of Georgia again.
“Shoot I know I’d want to go check out Georgia again,” Bowers said. “Just to go back down there. To feel that again. I want to get up to Oregon and actually have like a real visit up there. Shoot, then some other schools probably. I’m not totally sure yet.”
Georgia and Oregon were the two schools he felt that he needed to check out the most at this time.
Bowers rates as the nation’s No. 3 TE prospect and the No. 94 overall prospect for the 2021 cycle on the 247Sports Composite rankings.