Brock Vandagriff: 5-star commit has a legacy game against 5-time state champion ELCA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry previews a vital game for 5-star Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff this week against 5-time Class A state champion Eagles Landing Christian Academy. Imagine staring off into a bright and blazing sun. The shine is so bright one simply has to cover their eyes. That’s the visual to keep in mind for the big test anchor Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff and his Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines face this week in the third round of the state playoffs.

That shine would be the Eagles Landing Christian Academy football team. The Chargers have won five consecutive GHSA state titles and had won 67 of their last 68 games in Class A dating back to 2014. As far as big playoff hurdles go, this one requires a fabled beanstalk to clear. A cub reporter might size up that matchup and frame this as a game where Vandagriff shows he is worthy of that 5-star rank as the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat QB (247Sports Composite) for the 2021 class. But that’s not it. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior did that awhile back. Vandagriff authored that game last fall in the first round of the GHSA playoffs. ELCA faced its toughest test out of all those five state championship runs. The future Georgia QB had missed time due to a broken fibula that caused him to miss almost two months of the season.

Eagles Landing Christian won 62-57 in a game where those on hand will never forget. That was the 5-star-and-then-some resume game. “There was the feeling that night that we could just not stop him,” Eagles Landing Christian coach Jonathan Gess said. “We had no answers.” The AJC’s Todd Holcomb noted it was the third-highest scoring game in GHSA playoff history. Vandagriff completed 29 of 46 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns. He ran for 79 yards and another two scores. “He was just phenomenal man,” Gess said. “I’ve said Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence about him that night because I’ve watched those two guys. That’s how Brock Vandagriff is. He’s just that much better than everybody else.”

DawgNation has heard about Vandagriff’s play that night ever since. The widespread take was that Vandagriff had at least eight to 10 throws that were the stuff of a future multi-year starter in the SEC. “It is not just a quarterback and he can throw,” Gess said. “He’s a physical specimen. Our outside linebackers bounced off him last year. He’s hard to tackle. Guys are like ‘go hit him in the mouth and see how he plays.’ I’m like ‘Dude he will probably hurt you if you keep trying to do that’ and then he’s a tough kid. I think the most impressive thing about the kid for me was something else, though.” This wasn’t about the arm. Or the wheels. Or his strength level that will soon set a school record with a 320-pound power clean. “A lot of these kids are arrogant and full of themselves,” Gess said. “He never taunted our team but he got his team fired up. You rarely see what he did that night. You just don’t see it very often and that’s a team rally behind one individual. It has got to be the quarterback but I sat there and thought I don’t know how we won that night because I saw a team of kids play at a level that was beyond imagination all because of the leadership and the presence that he brought to that team.” “It was awesome to sit back and watch. The way one person can impact a team.” ELCA led the Wolverines 28-14 at halftime. Vandagriff led his side back with 43 points the rest of the way.

In his opinion, no quarterback has ever shredded an ELCA defense the way Vandargiff did that night. Not even former No. 1 overall QB Davis Mills when he was at Greater Atlanta Christian before going on to start now at Stanford. Brock Vandagriff and his GHSA legacy heading into ELCA The rematch on Friday night at Prince Avenue Christian is something else entirely. It will be the chance for the golden boy QB to sharply define his own Georgia high school football legacy. Vandagriff can cement himself as one of the very top-shelf quarterbacks in Georgia high school football history with a state title march in 2020. Check out the resume from his career stats on Maxpreps.com: 29-5 record as the starter of record for PAC

68 percent completion rate for 9,270 career passing yards

101 career touchdown passes against 16 interceptions

3,342 yards, 40 touchdown passes and six interceptions so far as a senior

45 rushing scores and another four receiving scores. That adds up to a total responsibility of 150 touchdowns across 45 career varsity games.

He was a primary WR for all 11 games of his freshman season Prince Avenue Christian has never won a state football title. Brock’s father, Greg, has never advanced beyond the state semifinals in a well-respected coaching career that includes a 53-9 run at Prince across his nine seasons.

UGA News