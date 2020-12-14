Brock Vandagriff is the 5-star anchor QB commitment for Georgia’s 2021 class.

To say he has done his part to help reel in this class would be an understatement. And we’re not talking about just taking those 5-star linemen to a few honey holes where he knows the fish will be biting.

Tour guide. Social media ambassador. Downlow recruiter. Restaurant food critic. A real person that guys would want to play with.

That group text thread for commits and potential members of the class has been humming along of late.

“There are some guys we’ve got the group text going like that,” Vandagriff said. “That I know are locked in. But I don’t want to ruin that because that is their special day. So I don’t want to get ahead of myself and get ahead of them.”

His advice here is to think about all the names who have been mentioned as a Georgia possibility leading up to the first day of the early signing period.

“Those guys there are some guys that maybe some guys have forgotten about that are coming back around and circling back around to us. So I think it is going to be a good day for the ‘Dawgs.”

It will be a good day for Georgia. But it will also be a big day for Vandagriff. He will close that chapter on his academic career at Prince Avenue Christian.

It means he will just be a football playing for possibly 10 days in high school. Prince Avenue Christian (11-1) is still alive in the Georgia Class A Private bracket. Prince Avenue Christian walloped the previous 5-time defending state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy by a 38-0 margin.

His Wolverines will travel to the Metro Atlanta area on Friday night to take on Wesleyan. It will be a rematch of a previous meeting from earlier this year. Wesleyan hosted that game as well, but Prince Avenue Christian won 52-26 going away.

“But mainly Wednesday is my last final and I’m done with school so I will graduate then and then it is a week and a half of doing what I love,” Vandagriff said. “Just playing some football.”

Check out Vandagriff’s highlights from Friday night’s game below.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)