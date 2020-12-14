Brock Vandagriff: 5-star QB commit shares an early signing day preview

To say he has done his part to help reel in this class would be an understatement. And we’re not talking about just taking those 5-star linemen to a few honey holes where he knows the fish will be biting.

Tour guide. Social media ambassador. Downlow recruiter. Restaurant food critic. A real person that guys would want to play with.

That group text thread for commits and potential members of the class has been humming along of late.

“There are some guys we’ve got the group text going like that,” Vandagriff said. “That I know are locked in. But I don’t want to ruin that because that is their special day. So I don’t want to get ahead of myself and get ahead of them.”

His advice here is to think about all the names who have been mentioned as a Georgia possibility leading up to the first day of the early signing period.

“Those guys there are some guys that maybe some guys have forgotten about that are coming back around and circling back around to us. So I think it is going to be a good day for the ‘Dawgs.”

It will be a good day for Georgia. But it will also be a big day for Vandagriff. He will close that chapter on his academic career at Prince Avenue Christian.