Brock Vandagriff became a Georgia state football champion on Monday night. That was a fitting cap to a high school career that likely should establish him as one of the state’s top high school quarterbacks of the modern era.

He got some even better news from the UGA medical staff on Tuesday. The torn posterior cruciate ligament that he suffered in Week 4 and played through all the way to a 13-1 season and a Class A state championship will not require surgery.

His father confirmed that knee with DawgNation on Tuesday morning.

They [UGA] said PCL surgery does not always produce great results and they have found that rehab and strengthening the quadricep and knee is more effective,” Greg Vandagriff said. “He will have a brace fitted and used for rehab and removed when he is completely cleared.”

They’ve been told that an 8-to-10 week timetable is realistic for him to be fully cleared.

The decision wasn’t a complete surprise for the Vandagriff family. Brock had been very effective when asked to get on the move this fall. The available research and opinion out there is that the PCL is not deemed essential for an athlete’s effectiveness.

Vandagriff’s knee strength at this time was measured by the Georgia medical staff.

“His “hurt” leg is operating at 75% capacity to the left leg when they were tested today,” Vandagriff said on Wednesday.

The 5-star signee is expected to enroll at UGA on Jan. 11. The Vandagriff family is going on a four-day family fishing trip in Florida next week.

The brace he will be wearing for rehab will be an even more impressive build from the one he has been using and practicing with for the last ten weeks of his senior season.

