Brock Vandagriff: Georgia freshman named National High School Quarterback of the Year

Brock Vandagriff is already enrolled at Georgia. He moved in and started classes last week, but the accolades for his final season of high school football continue to trickle in. He was recently named “Mr. Georgia” by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta as the player who best exemplifies the excellence and spirit of highs school football in the state of Georgia.

Over the four years of his high school career, Vandagriff threw for 10,087 total passing yards and 107 touchdowns on 17 interceptions. During the same four-year period, he rushed 309 times for 1,896 yards and 49 additional touchdowns, ending his career with 12,465 yards in a quarterback rating of 144.2.

“During the 2020 high school football season, there were fewer games on schedules, including the effective elimination of national travel schedules due to the COVID mitigation measures imposed by the various states and school districts, but that didn’t dampen the competition,” said Don Kile, president of the National Quarterback Club. “Players all across the country continued to prove that the high school sector is rich with talent, drive and commitment. Brock Vandagriff epitomizes what this award is all about. In addition to his on-field performance, Brock showed us all the value of kindness in his community involvement, school pride and outstanding academic effort. During a season hampered by COVID, he displayed diligence, perseverance and hard work, reminding us of the reasons we all began to play games and compete in the first place. We look forward to ending this season with a fantastic celebration.”

The National Quarterback Club began honoring the game’s greatest quarterbacks in 1985 by recognizing the National Quarterback of the Year in the professional, collegiate and high school ranks. Some of the game’s most recognizable personalities have been recipients of the high school edition of the National Quarterback of the Year Award, including Jeff George (1985), Cale Gundy (1989), Brock Berlin (1999) Vince Young (2001), Tim Tebow (2005), Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler (2018) and Bryce Young (2019).

The 2020 National Quarterback Club Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona. Additional honors presented during the evening will include the inductions of Roman Gabriel, James ‘Shack’ Harris, Kurt Warner and Doug Williams into the National Quarterback Hall of Fame. Tom Flores will be presented with the 2020 Legacy Recognition Award™.