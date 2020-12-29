Brock Vandagriff: How he endured a serious knee injury to become a state champion

Brock Vandagriff won a long-cherished Georgia High School Association Class A state football title with his team inside Central Parc Stadium on Monday night. He played the part of the 5-star doing his thing throwing for 274 yards and two scores and running for 80 more another TD. What’s he going to do next? Not Disneyland after securing the first state title in school history.

Try hunkering down with the UGA team doctors tomorrow. That’s necessary to try to assess and treat the torn posterior cruciate ligament on the inside of his knee. That injury took place back in the fourth week of the season. When those who had known him for years saw him play this year, they wondered why he was off. Something just looked different. When they learned about the knee, it all made sense. “He tore that PCL in week four halfway through the game,” Greg Vandagriff said. “He comes off and said ‘Man, my knee is not feeling right’ and heck he played through a game with a broken ankle or you know a broken leg in a game the year before.” He fought through that initial injury for a time. “So we went and had it checked like 10 days later,” Greg Vandagriff said. “We probably even played another game before we had it checked. He was like it just doesn’t feel right.” His doctors told him he had a torn PCL.

“They were like you can play with it,” Greg Vandagriff said. “But you’re going to need surgery. So we’ve not run him in a lot of times we needed to run him. We’ve not run him at all this year after that.” Vandagriff has made his point clear on that matter many times. He knows there is a bright future ahead of his son on Saturdays and even Sundays. So much that he has publicly scoffed at the notion he’d ever run him 20-plus times in order to win a high school game. “We just weren’t going to do that with Brock,” Greg Vandagriff said again on Monday night. “We were never going to do that.” The future Georgia QB finished with 104 carries this season. He had 40 of those prior to that diagnosis. He had 64 afterward in the nine games that finished out the season, including 30 in the last three weeks of the playoffs. But those totals even included sacks. Not just the very few designed runs or scrambles. He basically never ran at all unless he was inside the 10-yard line with paydirt up ahead.

He scrambled away several times in last week’s 50-3 win at Wesleyan to evade pressure. It was because he had to. Not in trying to create explosive plays. “Now this one was let’s now go get surgery and go get surgery because it is now over,” Greg Vandagriff said. There’s the part in all of this that makes the 12 carries for 80 yards a torn PCL in the state championship game seem like a good trait for the future of the Georgia football program. It might take a SCUD missile to knock this Vanagriff fella out of a big game in seasons to come. He covered 33 of those rushing yards on a 4th-and-2 late in the first half with his team only up 13-7 from his own 38. That play led to a 17-yard dart in the left corner of the end zone for a 20-7 lead in the most pivotal series of the game. “When it mattered I put the ball in his hands because he was the best player on the field,” Greg Vandagriff said. Vandagriff converted those plays with that torn PCL.

“It was a called run for him on that quarterback sweep,” he said. “We’re blocking you. You stop it. We’re putting it in our best guy’s hands. Come get him if you can.” It’s a footnote to a high school career that will certainly add some credence to the fact that the 5-star Georgia signee comes out of Class A football. There’s a stigma in the minds of some fans when it comes to that no matter who many very talented players have excelled in Athens coming out of the Class A or AA ranks over the years. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Vandagriff finished with over 100 career touchdown passes and more than 10,000 career passing yards in three seasons. And he won a state championship. He has now also done so across his senior year going 9-0 with a torn PCL. “We just looked at it like we didn’t think it was going to get any worse,” his father said. “But I’m not still going to run him unless it was to win the ballgame.” Brock Vandagriff: What happens now with his torn PCL? Vandagriff’s plight has been known here for a couple of months. Some media outlets saw fit to visit practices and make mention of it. That’s their prerogative.

