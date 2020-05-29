Brock Vandagriff: How does that family feel about the addition of JT Daniels?

Kirby Smart has built the Georgia football program under the culture of competition. That is a notion that the family of 5-star QB commitment Brock Vandagriff sounds firmly behind. Sign the best. Let the practice field sharpen everyone. The ones that perform the best will take the field first. When DawgNation spoke to Brock’s father, Greg, in the wake of the JT Daniels news cycle that dominated all Georgia football narratives on Thursday, that feeling was clear.

Daniels will enroll at Georgia with three years of college eligibility to play up to three seasons for the Bulldogs. “It is not that you value competition but you embrace competition,” Greg Vandagriff told DawgNation. “If you are an athlete and you want to be a starter, you have to compete. When you choose a university you choose everything that goes along with that university. From transfer players to players that are already there to changing coaches, you just embrace it. You compete and go out there and do the best you can.” Greg Vandagriff certainly understands. He’s a high school football coach at Prince Avenue Christian. Vandagriff has started for his father for the last two seasons under center at Prince Avenue.

That’s a football coach’s view on the matter. Vandagriff, a sharp defensive mind that has worked the well-known national clinic circuit for years, has spent 30 years on the sidelines. RELATED: Why Brock Vandagriff chose Georgia His son’s finalists were all schools that are accustomed to having two or three “Vandagriff” level talents at his position. When he backed away from the best fit for his talents at Oklahoma to prioritize family and being closer to home, the other suitors along with Georgia all have established quarterbacks in place who project to be multi-year starters at his position.

“It wasn’t like we were trying to go to Southeast Missouri or UTEP,” Greg Vandagriff said. “We were choosing among the best programs in the country and you are going to play against the best. That’s just part of it.” The Vandagriffs were not surprised by the Daniels news that popped up on Thursday morning. They were aware of it before the story went viral. “It is funny how life prepares you for situations,” Greg Vandagriff said. “The Oklahoma thing and de-committing and all that where one fan base loves you and one fan base hates you and they call you everything in the world. So he went through it before and he just turned his phone off. He knew what was about to happen with all of that.” “He just went about his work.” Georgia is still the best situation for Vandagriff and his family. They will be able to watch him play college football without a significant travel hardship for their extended family and he will be able to perform for a championship-level program. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download. Brock Vandagriff: Heading into his senior season