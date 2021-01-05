Brock Vandagriff: The first two ‘Building Brock’ stories about Georgia’s 5-star QB signee

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry begins a month-long series on 5-star signee Brock Vandagriff. DawgNation spoke to more than 20 sources regarding Vandagriff and his career arc and what he could be in Athens. We’ll start sharing those “Building Brock” reports today and through the month of January. Brock Vandagriff de-committed from Oklahoma a year ago. This very month. He also committed to UGA a year ago this month.

It is always fun to harass one’s sisters, but if it really bothers them, then the fun factor goes up even further. The pain of his sisters somehow evolved into what it was going to take to one day drive defensive coordinators crazy, too. Brock Vandagriff: That time he got kicked out of the house While conducting the interviews for an extensive Vandagriff project, it came up a bunch. The many “hits” on the same story identified it early as a common thread where he started showing a lot of uncommon traits on his path to Georgia. When he officially signed with Georgia last month, it came up again. His father, Greg, shared it with those that had gathered at Prince Avenue Christian to celebrate Vandagriff and his stout and swift RB Landon Owens signing with Georgia and The Citadel, respectively.

When he began to say a few words as his head coach at that ceremony, his father needed approximately 29 seconds to compose himself. He was standing on stage holding a microphone as he did. The cameras were all rolling. He congratulated his son first but quickly pointed out the culture of work that led him to 10,097 high school passing yards and that lofty 5-star ranking. “You know as a seventh-grader when your mother was mad,” Greg Vandagriff said. “Because you were terrorizing your sisters in the morning and said he’s going with YOU to work at 6 a.m. she didn’t know you were going to fall in love with the weight room.” But he did. Vandagriff’s name is now on the record board for his grade level in the Prince Avenue Christian weight room. Of his many impressive lifts, a 320-pound power clean for any QB1 will certainly stand out. “She didn’t know that,” his father continued. “After three weeks, she looked at me and said he doesn’t have to do that anymore.”

Check out all of the in-house footage from that signing day on the DawgNation YouTube page. Greg Vandagriff would tell his son exactly that. But Brock already had planted both of his feet in a new world. He’d been a ball boy, but this was the next step. “Greg said that Brock’s mom was going to kill him if he didn’t get him out of the house,” longtime family friend and current Woodward Academy defensive coordinator Bill McGarrah says now. “And he took to it. He really took to working in the weight room.” The Vandagriffs were at Woodward Academy in Atlanta. His father was the defensive coordinator. It wasn’t long before he found himself watching the future Power 5 football players like Elijah Holyfield (UGA) and Max Richardson (Boston College) and their work habits. Those guys were several years older than him and their methods made an impression. “He decided ‘I like it’ and ‘we’re going to do this,'” his father said. “And just from that seventh grade of going to the weight room and again you know football was just fun. Sports were just fun.”

