Brock Vandagriff: What it already means to him to be a Georgia Bulldog

It would serve as the spark for his commitment to working out in the weight room. What led him to de-commit from Oklahoma a year ago this month? A lot of it had to do with the right fit. That was geography. Not offensive philosophy. That came in November and December of 2019. That was when Vandagriff began to ponder what college life in Norman was going to be like 926 miles away from his immediate and extended family. The Vanagriffs live just 12 or so miles away from Sanford Stadium. As he really thought about his college future, it began to gnaw at him. Those special times were going to be much harder to pull off in 2021, 2022 and 2023 with him playing in the Big 12. When Vandagriff first brought those concerns with his family, there was the initial thought it might be a phase. Maybe even an impulse feeling from being so close to his loved ones during the holidays. His mother and father asked him to think about it for one or two days and see if he still felt that way about his Oklahoma commitment.

Vandagriff, who has been described by more than a few folks as a proficient writer, did more than think about it. The 4.0 student put together two different written statements of why he felt led to de-commit from the Sooners. “There was nothing Oklahoma did wrong at all,” his father Greg Vandagriff said. “It wasn’t about that. It was about being able to play closer to home and closer to his family.” He has two sisters he is very close with. His extended family lives in Alabama. It led him to a whittled-down list of options. He liked Clemson, but he didn’t seem enamored with the chance to follow the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect from 2020 at that program. Vandagriff is a competitor. But he is also very logical. He was looking for a program that could win championships and it would also be close to home. The Vandagriffs were also looking for an offense that fit his diverse talents. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Vandagriff threw for 4,000-plus yards and ran for 503 yards as a senior despite playing through a torn PCL tear in the fourth week of the season. The Bulldog signee also ran for 1,001 yards and threw for 3,190 in his sophomore season. That’s the type of skill set which drew NFL first-round quarterback whisperer Lincoln Riley’s attention. Why did he choose Georgia? Vandagriff put that into his own words last month right before he signed with the Bulldogs.

“I like how close Georgia is to home and have faith in coach [Todd] Monken and am excited for the future of the offense and the team as a whole,” he told DawgNation. It seems like it hit on all the high points. Location

Belief in the offensive system and its offensive coordinator

Place where he can win championships He also said something rather simple, but also very powerful when he made that decision a year ago. “Georgia boys should want to stay home and stay in Georgia and play for their home state,” he said. Brock Vandagriff on what it now means to be a Bulldog Vandagriff signed last month on the first day of the early period. What does it mean to him to now be a Georgia Bulldog? He had an interesting answer the week he signed with UGA.

“[It] means a couple of days closer to being out there with the team and trying to win ball games,” he said. UGA currently has the nation’s No. 3 signing class for the 2021 cycle. There is probably one more 2021 recruit that could possibly sign with Georgia. That would not have been possible without the behind-the-scenes efforts from Brock Vandagriff. When recruits came in town for those no-contact self-guided visits, he was there. Basically acting like the president of the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce. Such a thing was mandated by the global pandemic. “Most people can probably see who I am from the outside,” Brock Vandagriff said earlier this season. “I’m not a tweet every week or Instagram every week kind of guy. But I will keep people updated. I think it was the first or second Zoom we all had together after everything stopped.” That was when he was asked to help out the Georgia staff.

