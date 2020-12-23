CJ Washington: 2022 LB commit found a slick new way to say how much he loves UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offers up a chance to check in with 2022 LB commit CJ Washington of Cedartown High School in Northwest Georgia. ROME, Ga. — CJ Washington. Cedartown High School. UGA commit. Works out in the offseason with Nick Chubb. Plays on both sides of the ball at DE, LB and RB.

Those are the things that DawgNation already knows about Washington. He committed to UGA right about the time the world was wondering this summer if we would have college or high school football in 2020. Washington has been fun to cover. Besides his exploits carrying the football. He quickly pared his recruiting choices down a top 3 this spring and committed to UGA prior to his junior year. When DawgNation got a chance to catch up with Washington at the Georgia Elite Classic at Barron Stadium in Rome this weekend, there were a few things to track. For starters, he was busy recruiting priority Georgia 2022 targets Daniel Martin and Mykel Williams at the event. Martin said that 2022 commits Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Washington have been constantly peppering him about how much he’s needed to commit to the G. That sort of stuff led one to believe that his commitment to Georgia has been working out as much as he does in the weight room. It doesn’t seem to be lessening at all.

“It would be wonderful to get Mykel at Georgia,” Washington said. “He’s a great guy. He’s physical. Fast. He’s really flexible because we had to stretch before this and he’s really flexible for a guy his size. We could really use him on the ‘Dawgs. Yeah, we could.” “I didn’t really want to say too much because I didn’t want to bug him, but I told him ‘We need you’ in the class and you know you could help us out a lot. We need the best class of 2022 prospects out of Georgia. We’ve already got a handful coming but we need to keep stacking it up. Keep that stacking going.” Martin also got the good word, too. Martin told DawgNation that he still has that “home” feeling over the weekend when it comes to UGA. “That”s a headhunter,” Washington said. “He will hit anybody really.” He wasn’t sure of a set position for Martin. “He can do it all,” Washington said. “I really don’t know what he should be in college. I just know he should be at Georgia. He’s really impressive at like every spot he goes to.”

