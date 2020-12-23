CJ Washington: 2022 LB commit found a slick new way to say how much he loves UGA
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry offers up a chance to check in with 2022 LB commit CJ Washington of Cedartown High School in Northwest Georgia.
ROME, Ga. — CJ Washington. Cedartown High School. UGA commit. Works out in the offseason with Nick Chubb. Plays on both sides of the ball at DE, LB and RB.
Those are the things that DawgNation already knows about Washington. He committed to UGA right about the time the world was wondering this summer if we would have college or high school football in 2020.
Washington has been fun to cover. Besides his exploits carrying the football.
He quickly pared his recruiting choices down a top 3 this spring and committed to UGA prior to his junior year.
When DawgNation got a chance to catch up with Washington at the Georgia Elite Classic at Barron Stadium in Rome this weekend, there were a few things to track.
For starters, he was busy recruiting priority Georgia 2022 targets Daniel Martin and Mykel Williams at the event. Martin said that 2022 commits Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Washington have been constantly peppering him about how much he’s needed to commit to the G.
That sort of stuff led one to believe that his commitment to Georgia has been working out as much as he does in the weight room. It doesn’t seem to be lessening at all.
“It would be wonderful to get Mykel at Georgia,” Washington said. “He’s a great guy. He’s physical. Fast. He’s really flexible because we had to stretch before this and he’s really flexible for a guy his size. We could really use him on the ‘Dawgs. Yeah, we could.”
“I didn’t really want to say too much because I didn’t want to bug him, but I told him ‘We need you’ in the class and you know you could help us out a lot. We need the best class of 2022 prospects out of Georgia. We’ve already got a handful coming but we need to keep stacking it up. Keep that stacking going.”
Martin also got the good word, too. Martin told DawgNation that he still has that “home” feeling over the weekend when it comes to UGA.
“That”s a headhunter,” Washington said. “He will hit anybody really.”
He wasn’t sure of a set position for Martin.
“He can do it all,” Washington said. “I really don’t know what he should be in college. I just know he should be at Georgia. He’s really impressive at like every spot he goes to.”
He tried to go at The Classic. He said at times when he tried to run on Saturday it felt like knives were sticking him in that area of his leg. He pulled it earlier this fall while playing for Cedartown and decided not to overdo it with track season coming up at Cedartown.
“I was just trying to play through it with the game today,” Washington said. “In the beginning, it wasn’t hurting but as I started running and starting playing defense the pain started coming back and stuff. I will just wait it out and it was pointless for me to go all-in when I have track season coming up.”
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 interviews with Jake Fromm and Brock Vandagriff coming up over the next month. You will only be able to find it on the DawgNation YouTube channel.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Elite 2022 defensive target Daniel Martin still touts that “home” feeling about UGA
- WATCH: Georgia signee Brock Vandagriff breaks down his team’s 50-3 semifinal win
- 5-star signee Brock Vandagriff leads Prince Avenue Christian to the state title game
- SIGNING DAY: 5-star LB Xavian Sorey Jr. chooses UGA
- SIGNING DAY: Brock Vandagriff is officially a Georgia Bulldog
- SIGNING DAY: Senior commitment David Daniel is now a Bulldog
- What do the decision timelines look like for an early signing day?
- Georgia anchor QB commit Brock Vandagriff gives his preview of early signing day
- JT Daniels: Jake Fromm has an “awesome” opinion of Georgia’s new QB
- Brock Vandagriff leads team to stunning rout against 5-time defending state champs
- Mykel Williams: Nation’s No. 5 junior DT shares how Georgia caught his eye
- Nyland Green: The nation’s No. 5 cornerback chooses UGA
- Darris Smith: 6-foot-6 junior DE commits to Georgia
- Nation’s No. 4 DT Tyre West commits to Georgia
- Priority UGA target Terrion Arnold drops his final 5, finalizes his decision date
- Smael Mondon adds to a robust number of 5-stars who chose to play for Kirby Smart
- 5-star LB Smael Mondon Jr. makes his commitment to UGA
- WATCH: Check out 5-star QB commit Brock Vandagriff throwing up the weights
- Terrion Arnold: Georgia’s pitch has been enhanced by a former 5-star DB
UGA News
- Kearis Jackson continues to build chemistry with JT Daniels as Georgia looks for top receiver
- Georgia football podcast: 4-star RB Branson Robinson raves about UGA in recent interview
- Dawgs in the Draft: What to know about former Georgia MLB Monty Rice
- Georgia football Final 4 spring takeaways, what’s next for JT Daniels, Bulldogs
- Offensive line — not cornerback — is the biggest concern for Georgia entering Clemson opener