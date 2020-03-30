CJ Washington: The 2022 prospect who brings to mind Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith and Fred G. Sanford

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about all things CJ Washington in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He’s certainly a name to keep tabs on. CJ Washington plays for Cedartown High School in Northwest Georgia. He wears No. 27 for those Bulldogs. Yes, that No. 27 for Cedartown.

If that doesn’t bring to mind enough of a parallel, let’s make that a direct link. Washington will work out frequently with Nick Chubb, including two times today. He collected 20-plus sacks during his sophomore year for Cedartown. Made a few All-State teams. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Washington is electric off the edge and is the definition of a physical football player. His lifts are what somebody who works out with Nick Chubb better be able to do.

Chubb? Smith? Those are some big names to think about there. There’s another one that comes to mind for me. That one would be Fred G. Sanford from the cult classic “Sanford and Son” television show from back in the day. Why? Because that’s the visual for me with Washington. “That’s my dream school,” he said about UGA back in December of 2019. “Every time I go there it is like ‘wow’ and ‘whoa’ and they make me feel so welcome. They are just cool people you just try to be around. It just feels comfortable.” When DawgNation asked what it would be like if the Bulldogs ever offered him, it was like he busted out his best Redd Foxx impression. “I don’t know about that one,” Washington said. “I don’t even know how to explain that. I just know I will be very thankful for that offer.”