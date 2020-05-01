Dallas Turner: Why Alabama has a slight lead on UGA for the elite pass rusher

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry discusses the race right now for elite pass rusher Dallas Turner between Alabama and Georgia and a host of other schools.

Clemson just recently offered 4-star OLB Dallas Turner. It was hard to believe the Tigers had not yet already.

Turner is one of those rare commodities in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He can pin his ears back and go get the passer. The recent NFL Draft placed the highest value of the players who touch the ball every and those who harass and protect those quarterbacks.