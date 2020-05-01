Dallas Turner: Why Alabama has a slight lead on UGA for the elite pass rusher
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry discusses the race right now for elite pass rusher Dallas Turner between Alabama and Georgia and a host of other schools.
Clemson just recently offered 4-star OLB Dallas Turner. It was hard to believe the Tigers had not yet already.
Turner is one of those rare commodities in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He can pin his ears back and go get the passer. The recent NFL Draft placed the highest value of the players who touch the ball every and those who harass and protect those quarterbacks.
The NFL just drafted players who fit those criteria across 11 of the first 15 selections in the first round.
Turner qualifies. He picked up 15 sacks as a junior playing in South Florida and is already an Under Armour All-American for the 2021 class.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound rising senior was able to visit Georgia and Alabama in January prior to the February dead period and COVID-19 sacked all but two weeks of 2021 recruiting so far this year. Those two certainly seem to be the two biggest contenders for his eventual college decision.
The rising senior at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) updated his current recruiting with DawgNation this week. These were the biggest takeaway from that conversation:
- He doesn’t know which school he would go visit next if campuses were to open up again soon
- The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown his decision timeline off
- The 4-star recruit doesn’t think that summer recruiting visits are very likely at all
- Alabama does hold a slight lead on Georgia at this time
- Tuner stays in shape. If there was an elite prospect camp that miraculously took place this weekend or next weekend, he’d be ready to go.
The entire concept of a decision timeline for Turner now is highly debatable.