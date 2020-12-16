David Daniel: Georgia’s first commit of the 2021 class is now a Bulldog
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry chronicles the official signing of 4-star DB David Daniel on early signing day to Georgia.
David Daniel was the first. The lead ‘Dawg, if you will. It certainly would have made sense if he would have been the first Bulldog signee announced by the program on early signing day.
He chose Georgia way back in September of 2019. That seems like so long ago in recruiting time that it feels like the Mesozoic Era.
He had schools like Auburn and Clemson on his mind, but he just kept liking what he felt at Georgia. For him, the moment hit when he was on a visit.
That’s when his definition of finding a “family feel” and “family fit” was right before his eyes.
Georgia won over David Daniel’s mother before it secured his commitment recently.
The Bulldogs got the thumbs-up from his father, too.
Yet first-year defensive backs Charlton Warren truly opened the most eyes when he won over his sister, too. That would be one 2-year-old by the name of Araya Sisavanh.
She was essentially a “good vibe” and “family fit” detector for the family. Her mother, Nikki Sisavanh, kidded with the Georgia staff back on a “Junior Day” visit back in the spring.
Araya loves people, but she just needs some time to warm with everyone. It is not always as brisk as a 2-minute type offense against a Sun Belt Conference opponent.
“I said she loves people but she is kind of always hesitant to go,” Nikki Sisavanh said. “So if she goes to you, we will commit today.”
Araya sought out Warren like she was George Pickens wanting to get his paws on another JT Daniels pass.
Warren was waiting for an imminent commitment, but that didn’t happen. The Murray State game offered the family and the Georgia defensive backs coach another crack at fulfilling that joking bet.
It was all Warren needed to wrap up the nation’s No. 3 ATH for the 2021 class (247Sports Composite ratings) to play safety for the program.
