David Daniel: 2021 UGA commit joined ‘Before the Hedges’ on Zoom
DawgNation got a chance to Zoom with 2021 Georgia commitment David Daniel on Wednesday.
The long-standing DB recruit for the 2021 class joined our weekly “Before the Hedges” program on the burgeoning live video conferencing chat.
The rising senior at Woodstock High School (Woodstock, Ga.) hails from South Florida but moved to the Metro Atlanta area for the bulk of his high school career. Daniel currently ranks as the nation’s No. 4 ATH and the No. 78 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
He will be a safety at UGA and plans to enroll early in January of 2021.
The DawgNation reporting team had its questions for the feed. So did the DawgNation community who joined the stream live via Facebook. Check out the full video replay in the featured video slot up above.
What did we discuss? Check out the topic tree below:
- What is it like for him during COVID-19 quarantine?
- Who are his top targets for the 2021 class?
- Why did he chose Georgia?
- Daniel discussed why he is still “ten toes down” standing strong with his UGA commitment
- Are other schools still recruiting him hard?
- What does he plan to study while at UGA?
- What is it like having a former Georgia DB in Glenn Ford as his trainer?
- Which team does he look forward to playing the most as a Bulldog?
- How is he staying in shape right now?
