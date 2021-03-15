De’Nylon Morrissette: ‘I think I know where I want to go and I’m pretty sure’

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry will detail the latest on the recruiting journey of 4-star Georgia WR De’Nylon Morrissette of Brookwood High in Metro Atlanta. CARROLLTON, Ga. — De’Nylon Morrissette is about as candid as it gets in any interview setting. He thinks like his route tree. He gets right to things and there is very little wasted motion. Or words.

He said when 5-star QB Gunner Stockton made the decision to commit to Georgia this year, it made a profound impact on the way he now views the program. “He just has that effect to the game,” Morrissette said of Stockton. “He doesn’t really have to talk. It is just his overall presence to me that changes the whole game to me. The way he plays and competes will affect his whole team.” That has not changed. When speaking to Morrissette at the Youth Passing League Southern Showdown this weekend, he let loose with the following self-assessments of his recruiting: He said back in February it might not be too long with his decision. That still holds true even though he’s watched other All-American in-state prospects pump the brakes on their process.

“My Mom and I were talking last week,” Morrissette said. “I was fixing to commit at the end of March or early April but now I think I want to wait until I take my official visits. But I still might end up committing before. I really might.”

“I think I know where I want to go,” Morrissette said. “I’m pretty sure. I think if I take all my officials it might end up changing my mind so I want to wait.”

“At first I was messing with Georgia a lot, but since Gunner committed that really boosted them way more on my list,” he said.

Morrisette said he already has four of his four likely official visits planned out.

What is his new timeline? July? August? “If I don’t decide before that, I don’t know,” he said. “As soon as I take my official visits I’m going to commit. Probably within two weeks of that.”

"A few weeks ago I think I had my heart set on a school but then some more stuff happened," Morrissette said. "Some more players started talking to me to say to keep my options open and then more coaches started calling me every day. That's why I think I am going to wait and be patient and not try to rush it all." Where did De'Nylon Morrissette visit before the pandemic?

The 4-star WR ranks as the nation’s No. 30 WR and as the No. 226 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He has been on a handful of visits. That includes “a bunch of times” to Georgia and a few times to South Carolina prior to that aforementioned dead period in mid-March of 2020. That travel history will include one visit apiece to Alabama, Florida and Maryland. Georgia Tech has also gotten a few visits. “I’ve been to check out pretty much all the SEC schools down here and a few ACC schools,” Morrissette said. “I’ve been to USC and UCLA, too.” When the dead period lifts in June, he has a good idea of what his official visit itinerary will look like. “I know three of them right now and I’m pretty sure I know four of them probably,” he said. “I can say I am taking one to USC definitely, Georgia definitely, Florida definitely and Georgia Tech. I haven’t figured out my fifth one yet.”

He has a good option for his first official in June. "I was talking to Gunner and all of them about Georgia," he said. "Georgia wants us to take all of our official visits together so it might be Georgia." Morrisette is always full of joy about his recruiting. The twist and turns do not affect him one bit. "No sir," he said. "These options are all great. Blessings. I'm just enjoying it." De'Nylon Morrissette on Gunner Stockton

There is a play on Morrissette’s Instagram page from back in the eighth grade. It took place at a national Football University All-Star game down in Florida. We’ve heard many things from other top-tier prospects in the 2022 class about how Stockon made a big impression on them that week. Morrissette and Stockton have now been playing together for years, but it stays on his mind. “It was like I caught a 70-yard bomb,” Morrissette said. “That was probably the best play we’ve ever had. It is still on my Instagram right now. Go see it. A 7o-yard bomb.” He will still keep that video reel on his Instagram when he is 30 or 40. “For sure,” Morrissette said. “Definitely.” Stockton has said he’s not going to be over-the-top about playing with certain guys this fall. He will give them their respect and their space.

