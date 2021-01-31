De’Nylon Morrissette: Gunner Stockton to UGA changes his outlook considerably

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is It sort of all starts to make sense now.

De’Nylon Morrissette is a 4-star junior WR who ranks as the nation’s No. 27 WR and the No. 217 overall prospect. He caught 63 passes for 824 yards and seven scores for Brookwood High in 2020. That was in nine games. It was a stock way up year for Morrissette. That stat line includes dominating games against Dacula (12 catches, 215 yards, 3 TDs), Marietta (10 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD) and Newton (11 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD) this past fall. The HUDL highlights from those feats are intriguing. Yet in this case, turning back the clock to some very long Morrissette touchdown catches in 2016, 2017 and 2018 also matters. Those need to be brought up. Why? Because 5-star Georgia commit Gunner Stockton threw those passes to him in Gwinnett Football League, Football University and other all-star events Stockton had been hinting to him he was really warming up to staying home and playing for Georgia.

“He had been telling me he was going to go so I was just waiting for it to see if he was going to go through with it,” Morrissette said. “Then it was like six minutes before he called me and told me he was going to post [his commitment on Twitter] at 12. I really wasn’t surprised. I was just waiting for it to happen.” What does it now mean for his recruitment? Alabama had been seen as a prize landing spot for him over the last three or four months, among other high-level options. Count UGA squarely in that mix now. “I already told them if they got Gunner they definitely have a better step in getting me,” the 6-foot-1.5, 200-pound Morrisette said. “Because Gunner is an amazing quarterback. I played with him in middle school. We have got a lot of chemistry together. I wouldn’t mind playing with him in college.” Check out those previously-mentioned 2020 season highlights below.

UGA News