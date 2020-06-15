Derrick LeBlanc: Georgia gave out a “dream” offer to a freshman with elite size

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry will serve up the first DawgNation recruiting dive on elite 2023 defensive end prospect Derrick Leblanc. Derrick LeBlanc had no stars. No rankings. That said, he had still picked up offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas as of late May.

That’s what the combination of being six feet and five-plus inches tall AND 245 pounds with that freshman game tape below did for him. It is still proof that the game will find a young man before the internet recruiting fame.

LeBlanc is 15. He will turn 16 in September and he already has at least 38 college offers. That’s after not starting as a freshman in 2019. He had to play behind seniors and was a second-string on both sides of the line. How good does a 2023 prospect have to look in order to grab DawgNation’s attention?