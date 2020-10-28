Deyon Bouie currently ranks as the nation’s No. 2 ATH and No. 22 overall prospect for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

He had hinted earlier this year that he was going to likely have a commitment decision sometime before the end of his junior year.

The 5-star from Bainbridge High School (Bainbridge, Ga.) even tweeted out that timing was getting closer earlier this week.

Commitment coming very soon 🤫🤫🤫 — CountedOut3️⃣🖤 (@BouieDeyon) October 28, 2020

How soon is “very soon” with that? Bouie just clarified that this afternoon on his Instagram story.

Bouie has not played at all this season after suffering an ACL and MCL tear during off-season training earlier this winter. He is not expected to be back for his junior season.

The 6-foot, 185-pound ATH impressed as a freshman who worked his way into the lineup on the 2019 Bainbridge state championship team. He’s rated as an athlete, but his future does appear to be on the defensive side of the ball at cornerback.

Check out his impressive sophomore film below.

Bouie has been known as “Smoke” for just about as long as he has been playing ball. Why? That’s a nod to his impressive all-around athleticism.

“When I was in the fifth grade, I used to play with this team called the ‘DC Warriors’ and I was bigger than everybody and I could outrun all the other little kids and all of them. Coach called me ‘Smoke’ because ‘Smoke’ is ‘Smoke’ and I could smoke everybody. That’s where I get it from. I just grew up with that.”

The Bainbridge High School coaching staff and his teammates will all call him that, too.

What else is there to know about “Smoke” in advance of his big decision that will take place during the Georgia-Kentucky game on Saturday?

Smoke signals: 6 things to know about Deyon Bouie

Bouie plays at the same high school which sent both Georgia coach Kirby Smart and graduate assistant defensive line coach Nick Williams up to Athens. Those two have been heavily involved in his recruiting process.

His mother actually went to school with Smart during their time at Bainbridge.

The talented 5-star ATH picked up his Georgia offer right after the BearCats won the state title in 2018. Georgia was his first offer.

He has played and excelled on both sides of the ball during his time at Bainbridge

The most recent DawgNation update on his recruiting process included his top seven schools, but he said that Georgia, LSU and Oregon had separated themselves from his group of top schools.

His first name is pronounced DAY-ON

Class of 2022 Georgia commitment Marquis Groves-Killebrew will not just be pulling for the Bulldogs here. He is advocating for them. DawgNation recently asked him who would be the players he would want to play within the 2022 class during his time in Athens above all others.

“Smoke” was one of those. Marietta High All-American and Georgia legacy Daniel Martin was his other choice.

“We’ve got a great connection,” Bouie said of Groves-Killebrew a few months ago. “We talk on the phone about me committing to Georgia. We are talking heavily about it. We are wanting to start a foundation for our class at Georgia really.”

What does he do best on the field? Bouie breaks it down so very simply.

“I don’t let my man catch the ball,” he said this fall. “That’s my main job really.”

Check out that touchdown he scored in the state title game back in 2018.

Bouie wished he had the chance over the last six months to get to know the coaches of the schools which are recruiting him in person. That’s much better than building a relationship over the phone, he said earlier this fall.

Jeff Martin, the assistant personnel director at LSU, stays in touch with Bouie for that program. Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond is also in his ear.

“He was like telling me he liked how my feet work and how I can press and play off of my man,” Bouie said earlier this fall. “With the athletic ability that I have got.”

