Dylan Fairchild: Elite in-state OL includes UGA among his top six schools
The West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) standout currently ranks as the nation’s No. 9 guard and the No. 158 overall prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite rankings. His stock has shot up considerably over the last six weeks.
Fairchild really didn’t start getting seriously recruited until late 2019. Those rankings have shot up some 11 positional ranking slots and about 170 national spots since mid-March.
His pure 247Sports rating is an even better reflection of his overall ability as a prospect in this class. Fairchild is seen as the nation’s No. 2 guard and No. 42 overall recruit for 247Sports.
The popular “Crystal Ball” feature on 247Sports currently has logged six predictions for Fairchild’s eventual college choice. Georgia has received 100 percent of those forecasts from recruiting analysts up to this point.
RELATED: Dylan Fairchild said Georgia offer was like drinking from a fire hydrant
How does Georgia view Dylan Fairchild?
Fairchild said that Georgia line coach Matt Luke evaluates him as a versatile lineman.
“But the plan would be to start me out at tackle there,” Fairchild said earlier this year. “Coach Luke sees me as a tackle.”
It impressed Fairchild how Luke waited to offer him in person. As Fairchild relays that story, Luke even asked Kirby Smart to allow him to be the first coach to let him know he had the offer from UGA.
What does he love best about playing the game of football?
“I’ll be honest here,” he told DawgNation in March. “It is just trying to get to pummel and hurt someone over and over all night long. Just ruin somebody else’s night and not having any consequences. I mean really coming from a wrestling background and wrestling and football background it is just who I am.”
“I quit baseball last year because it was too non-contact and too boring. I threw track last year and I told my coaches it was too boring. I have to have contact. That’s my favorite sign about football and wrestling is you get to compete with someone and just try to dominate them all night last. That’s just the best feeling for me. Dominating someone is just really it.”
That offer from Georgia, which came back on an unofficial visit on March 4, seems like so long ago.
“We were blown away,” Fairchild said of the Georgia offer. “It was like drinking from a fire hydrant with all of their academic support and everything. We were kind of just blown away.”
He did grow up in a family of mostly Georgia fans, with some Yellow Jackets mixed in there for good measure, too.
“My Dad I would always go watch football with him,” he said back in March about the Georgia offer. “All the neighborhood friends. Just seeing and remembering all the ‘Go Georgia’ and kind of putting on the ‘G’ and having that feeling like I can play here.”
Check out the junior film for Fairchild below.
Dylan Fairchild: Taking a look at his final six
South Carolina made the cut. That was all but a certainty. The Gamecocks were Fairchild’s first “big” offer and he’s been developing a relationship with that staff since he first got that offer.
Auburn continues to recruit him effectively. First-year line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. has made him a priority.
“Coach Bicknell at Auburn told me he’s like I’m not going to tell you you’re the greatest player or you’re the greatest thing since sliced bread but I think that, for me, he said that he’s got one guy every single year that he recruits that he’s just got that right connection with and he told me that I’m that guy for him this year.”
Alabama offered Fairchild very recently, too. He’s made at least a couple of trips to check out Tennessee already. LSU and Penn State rounded out his final six.
That LSU offer came right about the same time as he was offered by UGA. Fairchild had previously established a top 10 for his recruitment earlier in the year.
The popular “Crystal Ball” feature on 247Sports currently has logged six predictions for Fairchild’s eventual college choice. Georgia has received 100 percent of those forecasts from recruiting analysts up to this point.
Fairchild won the Georgia High School Association Class 7A state title earlier this year. The West Forsyth rising senior finished with a perfect 46-0 record on the mat. That mark included 46 pins.
He even pinned a wrestler in the state tournament in just four seconds.
What is he looking for in a college fit? It won’t be a wrestling program. He knows he will be a football player at the next level.
Here are a few quotes which identify his core criteria:
- “My relationship with my coach, well definitely all of the coaches, is definitely going to be big in enrolling and where I go to school.”
- “The environment and the players.”
- “Really just communication and relationship are my two biggest things. By the time I would graduate [in high school] I would have had three separate position coaches and two separate head coaches so just developing that relationship and stability and knowing that I am going to a solid place is really going to be a big thing for me.”
Want to get a good sense of who Fairchild is as a person and a prospect? Check out his DawgNation Conversation interview below from earlier this year? That conversation took place right before the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down America in mid-March.
DAWGNATION RECRUITING
(the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- What exactly are these virtual recruiting visits like right now?
- How the 2021 commits turned a slick edit into Amarius Mims Appreciation Day
- Why O-line target Noah Josey goes a long way back with Georgia’s Matt Luke
- Dallas Turner: Why Alabama has a slight lead on UGA for the elite pass rusher
- HEDGES: Why James Williams looms so large for the 2021 Georgia class
- Georgia’s program is now moving past the de-commitments of previous cycles
- Nation’s No. 4 TE Moliki Matavao includes UGA in his final six
- Georgia extends an impactful offer to future 5-star RB Richard Young
- The 5 things you haven’t read yet about recent OLB commit Elijah Jeudy
- Georgia OL commit Micah Morris made a silent pledge to UGA quite a long time ago
- 4-star OLB Elijah Jeudy makes his college decision
- Hard to believe that #93KDay was already four years ago
- Jermaine Burton: Why coming home meant everything to Georgia’s next great WR