Dylan Fairchild: Elite in-state OL includes UGA among his top six schools

The West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) standout currently ranks as the nation’s No. 9 guard and the No. 158 overall prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite rankings. His stock has shot up considerably over the last six weeks. Fairchild really didn’t start getting seriously recruited until late 2019. Those rankings have shot up some 11 positional ranking slots and about 170 national spots since mid-March. His pure 247Sports rating is an even better reflection of his overall ability as a prospect in this class. Fairchild is seen as the nation’s No. 2 guard and No. 42 overall recruit for 247Sports.

The popular “Crystal Ball” feature on 247Sports currently has logged six predictions for Fairchild’s eventual college choice. Georgia has received 100 percent of those forecasts from recruiting analysts up to this point. RELATED: Dylan Fairchild said Georgia offer was like drinking from a fire hydrant How does Georgia view Dylan Fairchild? Fairchild said that Georgia line coach Matt Luke evaluates him as a versatile lineman.

“But the plan would be to start me out at tackle there,” Fairchild said earlier this year. “Coach Luke sees me as a tackle.” It impressed Fairchild how Luke waited to offer him in person. As Fairchild relays that story, Luke even asked Kirby Smart to allow him to be the first coach to let him know he had the offer from UGA. What does he love best about playing the game of football? “I’ll be honest here,” he told DawgNation in March. “It is just trying to get to pummel and hurt someone over and over all night long. Just ruin somebody else’s night and not having any consequences. I mean really coming from a wrestling background and wrestling and football background it is just who I am.” “I quit baseball last year because it was too non-contact and too boring. I threw track last year and I told my coaches it was too boring. I have to have contact. That’s my favorite sign about football and wrestling is you get to compete with someone and just try to dominate them all night last. That’s just the best feeling for me. Dominating someone is just really it.” That offer from Georgia, which came back on an unofficial visit on March 4, seems like so long ago.