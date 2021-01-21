Dylan Fairchild: The All-American OG signee is up next in the DawgNation film room

Dylan Fairchild. Go ahead and pick a quick bio bullet point off his resume. They are all going to impress. All-American offensive lineman

Defending Class 7A state wrestling champion

2021 Georgia signee

Nation’s No. 5 offensive guard prospect and a top 100 overall recruit (247Sports Composite) Fairchild, simply put, has been a bear on the offensive line for West Forsyth High School. The level of athleticism he brings to the table was evident in how he pinned an opponent in four seconds during the 7A state wrestling championships a year ago.

He never lost a match and pinned all of his opponents. Fairchild is also the third All-American offensive lineman that signed up to play for assistant coach Matt Luke in the 2021 cycle. Why did he choose Georgia? Fairchild bodyslammed that topic. Even if he needed more than four seconds to cover the depth of why he loves Georgia. “I think all around, academically and football side of the things, this is going to be the best decision I make in my life,” Fairchild said last May when he committed to Georgia. “I feel the chemistry at Georgia. I feel a serious match with them.” “I have to surround myself with the best people in the country and there’s no better place to do that than Georgia.” What Jon Stinchcomb sees in OL signee Dylan Fairchild

