Elite OLB target Dallas Turner announces his finalists and forthcoming decision date
The end of the month is becoming the goal line for a lot of key recruiting battles for Georgia and its 2021 recruiting effort. Dallas Turner tweeted out today that DawgNation needed to go ahead and add his name to that list of key dates coming up, too.
The elite pass rush target shared word he will make his college decision known on the first day of July.
His finalists are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oklahoma. Why is he ready?
Turner was named the Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Broward County Class 1A-5A Defensive Player of the Year after his 2019 season. He finished with 74 tackles and 15 sacks as a junior.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior has frequently publicly stated that Alabama and Georgia have been his top two schools. The Crimson Tide have held the slightest of edges in that head-to-head comparison.
“They are just the best schools that fit me,” he said back in May.
The reason? Turner discussed that last month with DawgNation.
“Alabama is slightly ahead of Georgia,” Turner said. “They are very similar but numbers don’t lie in the amount of championships and draftees.”
It seems like this is a trophy case and NFL pipeline lead for the Tide. When asked if he could put his finger on anything else why the Tide is slightly ahead, he gave an honest answer.
“Nothing in particular,” he said.
Turner has been one of the “top targets” for 2021 on DawgNation’s weekly “Before the Hedges” program since the debut of the 2021 chart after National Signing Day for the 2020 class back in February.
Check out his junior film below.

