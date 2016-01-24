Former Mark Richt recruit at UGA headed to Georgia Southern
Another one of Mark Richt’s former UGA commits has found a new home.
Darion Anderson, a 3-star receiver from Houston County (Ga.) High School, committed to Georgia Southern after his official visit there this weekend.
